Less Than Two Weeks To Go for Central Oregon Gives

The 2021 Central Oregon Gives campaign is less than two weeks away from capping a successful season of giving from generous community members to more than 80 nonprofits serving the diverse needs of our region.

Affordable housing. Animal rescue. Preservation of wildlands. Protection of children and vulnerable seniors. For every challenge in Central Oregon, there’s a nonprofit leading the way. Central Oregon Gives is the holiday giving connection between these amazing organizations and donors who are ready to open their hearts and wallets, while earning a little something in return.

This week, every person who makes a donation of $25 or more will receive a free cup of coffee from Sisters Coffee Company and is also entered to win a $150 Old Mill gift card or a $50 Bend Burrito Company gift card. Other thank-you gift sponsors include Avid Cider, Backporch Coffee Roasters, Barre3, Boneyard Beer, Fjällräven, High Desert Museum, Humm Kombucha, Old Mill District, Roam, SCP Redmond Hotel and The Suttle Lodge.

For organizations large and small, the campaign is a fundraising shot in the arm during this critical end-of-year giving season. The most successful fundraisers are organizations that make frequent social media postings about the campaign and use their website to drive donors and community members to the Central Oregon Gives website. One of the most effective organizations at using these strategies has been Street Dog Hero, which is steadily building to the organization’s goal of $30,000 raised with $14,000 in the bank and at least another $10,000 pledged for the remaining two weeks of the campaign.

“At Street Dog Hero, local support has been building for both our Central Oregon and international work, and we’re so grateful to see donors and supporters respond by stepping up to fund us through Central Oregon Gives,” said Street Dog Hero Executive Director Diana Fishchetti. “The funding we’re raising through this program will help us achieve our vision for a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for and wanted.”

The nonprofit that raises the most funding will receive an additional $15,000 matching grant. Other prizes will also be given, such as $2,000 for the nonprofit who earns the most donations of $25 or less, and $2,000 for the top earners in the following categories: Animal Welfare; Arts & Culture; Basic Needs; Education, Family & Children; and Health & Environment.

Visit centraloregongives.com to see whose fundraising is leading and to make your own donations! Final tallies and winners will be announced by January 7.

