Let it Ride – Pedego Bend Named Central Oregon Dealer for Urtopia

(Photo courtesy of Pedego Bend)

 Pedego Bend proudly announces its partnership with Urtopia, the globally acclaimed brand redefining the e-bike industry through cutting-edge carbon-fiber engineering and smart connectivity. The Bend location is now the exclusive Central Oregon hub for Urtopia’s advanced electric bikes, offering sales, service, and community events.

Urtopia stands at the forefront of e-bike innovation, integrating ChatGPT voice connectivity, fingerprint unlocking, and GPS-based safety systems into its ultra-light carbon-fiber frames. Designed for riders who value performance, intelligence, and style, Urtopia’s bikes deliver an unmatched experience on every ride.

“Nothing rides as smooth as a carbon-fiber frame — fact,” said a spokesperson for Let it Ride. “We’re thrilled to bring this level of performance and innovation to Bend’s vibrant cycling community.”

Experience Urtopia in Bend

Residents and visitors can experience the Urtopia lineup firsthand during Bend’s First Friday Art Walk, where Let it Ride will showcase these advanced, lightweight, and connected e-bikes.

Visit:

Let it Ride – Pedego Bend
25 Minnesota Ave, Suite 6
Downtown Bend
The happy place of our local e-bike community.

View product launch here.

About Let it Ride – Pedego Bend:
Let it Ride – Pedego Bend is Central Oregon’s premier electric-bike destination, offering sales, rentals, service, and events that celebrate the joy of electric cycling. Located in the heart of downtown Bend, Let it Ride is dedicated to fostering community, innovation, and sustainable transportation.

pedegoelectricbikes.com/bend

