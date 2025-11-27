Limited Seats Remain for High Desert Chamber Music Annual Gala

((L-R) Ezra Oncken, Parker Carlson, Harper Renfroe, Madeleine Bloom and Peyton Cape | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces their 18th Annual Gala will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Friday, December 5, at 5:30pm. This event will include a Cocktail Hour, Silent Auction, performance featuring the Spotlight Chamber Players, Dinner, and Dessert Dash. Central Oregon Daily anchor Genevieve Reaume returns as this year’s Master of Ceremonies.

High Desert Chamber Music’s Educational Outreach includes performances and Q&A sessions at local schools, public master classes, and the Spotlight Chamber Players chamber music training program.

Limited seats remain for the full evening experience, including dinner catered by Bowtie Catering and the presentation. Guests may also choose to attend just the Cocktail Hour and Silent Auction from 5:30-7pm. Tickets are available by phone or online.

Special thanks to our Gala Table Sponsors Mission Building, Riverside Animal Hospital, German Master Tech, Callan Accounting, Barbour & Associates, Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Invera Wealth Advisors, Washington Trust Bank, Severson Plumbing, Skanska USA Building, and SKH Family Law & Estate Planning. Media Sponsors include Central Oregon Daily, Cascade Arts & Entertainment, Combined Communications, and The Bulletin.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. Downtown