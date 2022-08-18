Little Woody Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend

Famous for barrel-aged brews and its gnome-costumed attendees, The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer Cider & Whiskey Festival returns to the lush lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum at 129 Northwest Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend on September 2 and 3, 2022.

The annual Little Woody commemorates one of Central Oregon’s hallmarks — craft beer — along with barrel-aged cider and whiskey, lending a nod to historic techniques using oaken casks. Small-batch beers and ciders aged in wood barrels by top Northwest breweries are featured as well as artisan rye whiskeys and bourbons tastings. Costumes, live music, local food vendors and new this year, a 5K Beer Run which includes entry into the festival, round out the party.

The 2022 Little Woody title sponsor is Team Vance Loans. Owner Randy Vance states, “We’re proud to support community events like The Little Woody. Folks love Central Oregon for its many festivals and events and we love being a part of that!”

Nearly two dozen participating breweries for 2022 include numerous local and PNW favorites. You can find the full list of breweries and what they will be pouring online. New for this year’s festival are exclusive whiskey sampling sessions in the Whiskey Tent on both Friday and Saturday evenings featuring a unique variety of rye whiskeys and straight bourbons. Festival tickets are available online and include a $5 Designated Driver Entry all the way up to the $40 VIP: The Big Woody which includes early access, a tasting glass, tokens and a Little Woody T-shirt.

The first 200 attendees who don a complete gnome costume, not just a hat, will be given a special festival goblet. Live music begins at 5 pm on both evenings and includes everything from Americana to pop, country, bluegrass, folk and reggae funk. Central Oregon songwriter Travis Ehrenstrom and his band perform Saturday night at 8:30 PM.

This is the first year the 21+ Bend Beer Run has partnered with The Little Woody. The entry fee for Saturday’s 5K run with four beer stops includes a tasting glass, six beer or cider tokens and free entry into the festival.

Of course, one is bound to fall in love with one of the limited edition, barrel-aged brews, so The Big Token Growler Fill is back! Purchase the Big Token and you get to fill a growler (or two) to take home with the remaining brews on tap. This is only available Saturday night during the festival’s last half hour.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the festival’s host, the Deschutes Historical Museum. Founded in 1975, the museum is dedicated to education, research and appreciation of unique local history. Museum Manager Vanessa Ivy says the museum is honored to be The Little Woody’s beneficiary for over a decade and the backdrop to the Central Oregon tradition since its inception.

“Our volunteers and staff look forward, each year, to sharing the local history with participants and remind everyone that they are welcome to explore the halls and galleries during the event. It’s like having a neighborhood party where you catch up with friends, meet new people and have lots of fun in the process.”

Get tickets and learn more about The Little Woody at thelittlewoody.com.

Lay It Out Events, which annually produces more than 20 events and has donated more than $320,000 to Central Oregon charities in the last decade. Events include Oregon WinterFest, Bend Fall and Summer Festival, The Little Woody, Cascades Wedding Show, Balloons Over Bend and Theater in the Park.

