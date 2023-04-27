Livability.com Names Top 25 Best Places to Live in the West — Bend is No. 20

Livability.com has released a ranking of the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the West .

The 2023 ranking was created using data collected from Livability’s annual ranking of the Top 100 Best Places to Live and was influenced by an exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos. More than 1,000 adults across the country were surveyed to determine the characteristics of livability they would value in a prospective home community with an emphasis on how rising costs are affecting their relocation decisions. Respondents were asked which factors would be most heavily considered when choosing to relocate and how their housing needs and priorities have changed due to record-breaking inflation. The research shows that 7 in 10 adults consider affordability to be a top-three factor influencing a decision to relocate.

The Top 25 Best Places to Live in the West broadly reflects the findings that affordability and local amenities are top priorities for people looking to relocate.

“People are thinking about where their money goes the furthest right now, as remote work continues for many, and affordability is harder and harder to find,” says Amanda Ellis, Editor in Chief. “We highlight the amazing small and mid-sized communities across the U.S., and it’s often these places that stand out when it comes to offering affordability alongside amenities and opportunities.”

The top five cities on the list are:

Salt Lake City, Utah Fort Collins, Colorado Olympia, Washington Colorado Springs, Colorado Roseville, California

