Live from Bend: 2025 BreakOut Pitch Event + BootCamp

Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW), the nation’s first outdoor industry accelerator, is bringing its exclusive outdoor industry event to a new stage. On October 15, the spotlight will shine at the Volcanic Theatre Pub for a one-day doubleheader: BootCamp in the morning and the BreakOut Pitch Event in the evening.

Morning Opener – BOW BootCamp

BootCamp kicks off the day with educational sessions designed to help startups level up. This year’s lineup of sessions includes:

How to Get into Retail – Outdoor industry buyers will share what drives their decisions and offer insights to help sellers connect, respond to objections, refine their approach, and perfect their pitch.

– Outdoor industry buyers will share what drives their decisions and offer insights to help sellers connect, respond to objections, refine their approach, and perfect their pitch. How We Did It – Founders of successful outdoor businesses will share their personal stories and insights on how they built their brands from the ground up.

Attendees can expect top industry experts, plenty of Q&A time, and practical takeaways to fuel their next set of moves.

BootCamp Panelists confirmed to date include:

Buyers

Adam Gerken, Retail Director, Tactics Boardshop

Bryce Phillips, Founder, evo

Lindsay Peters, Buyer, Pine Mountain Sports

Dave Manchester, Store Manager, REI Bend, Or/Northern Rockies

Founders

Kirby Erderly, Founder of Orange Screw

Martha Santos, Founder of Ryōken Instinct

Justin Guld, Co-Founder of MODL

Harold Olaf Cecil, Co-Founder of Giant Loop

Evening Headliner – BreakOut Pitch Event

The eighth annual BreakOut takes center stage in the evening, showcasing a roster of emerging outdoor companies competing for $20,000 in cash no-strings-attached awards with winners chosen by audience vote. This year’s lineup highlights Oregon talent: the majority of companies are based in Bend.

On the bill:

Early Stage

Eyeonize (Bend)

Giddy Up Glove (Bend)

WanderHut Vehicle (Bend)

Growth Stage

Howl at The Spoon (Beaverton)

Snowshoe Leather Care (Bend)

StoryBooth Experience (Bend)

Spiral Wax (Bend)

“We’ve got an incredible lineup this year,” said Gary Bracelin, BOW founder. “Thanks to support from a Business Oregon grant and our sponsors, we’re able to shine a spotlight on more local companies than ever before—something truly unique for our region—while also doubling the prize money and the energy at the Volcanic.”

BOW’s BreakOut and BootCamp are also part of the third annual High Desert Innovation Week, celebrating the unique resources, creativity, and collaboration that make Central Oregon a great place to build a business.

This year’s events are sponsored by White-Summers Law, Sorren, City of Bend, U.S. Bank, Algofy Outdoors, Relativity Agency, Embark Co-Working Space, Tokyo Starfish, Focus on the 40 and 10 Barrel Brewing.

Tickets for BootCamp and BreakOut are sold separately, are limited and expected to sell out. For more information, including BootCamp panelist bios, visit bendoutdoorworx.com.

About BOW:

After assessing common needs from outdoor industry businesses, Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW) was initially conceived in 2013 by Gary Bracelin, a long-time Bend resident and outdoor industry expert. BOW was officially launched in April 2014 when additional industry experts Will Blount, Justin Rae, and Eric Meade joined Bracelin. The founders represent various skill sets and a multitude of experiences with successful organizations. BOW also has a deep pool of extended mentors who lend their expertise periodically, as well as partnerships with White-Summers Law, Price Fronk & Co, LLP, the Relativity Agency, and Algofy Outdoors. BOW is additionally sponsored by Ruffwear, IMC, US Bank, Village Capital, Tokyo Starfish, and Focus on the 40.

BOW’s Manifesto:

e’re dreamers, radicals, achievers, believers, and vanguards with a shared belief and a common goal. We’re an independent organization with an independent spirit—and we love the outdoors. We embrace the unpredictable nature and the grit it takes to navigate the hurdles and obstacles in our industry. In fact, we enjoy it. We’re fearless, but we value vulnerability. We encourage risk, but we support solid strategy. We’re not even remotely interested in the status quo. We’re interested in lending our expertise, our stories, and our respect for the crazy-but-we-love-it volatility of the outdoor industry to help our companies adapt, adjust, and achieve. We’re here to lead outdoor industry entrepreneurs.

