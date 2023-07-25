Live Music & Award-Winning Brews

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

PubTalk is headed to “Central Oregon’s Gateway to Adventure!” Join us on July 27 at Oregon’s award-winning Three Creeks Brewing Facility located at 265 E Barclay Dr., Sisters, OR 97759. This month’s agenda promises an engaging lineup of entrepreneurs who have aligned their business models toward the triple bottom line: people, profit and the planet. Don’t miss this celebration of resourcefulness and innovation happening in Sisters!

Following our speakers, there will be live music brought to you by the soul-funk jazz band The Cutmen.

Agenda:

Company Pitch: Lazy Z Ranch Wines

John Herman, Owner and Operator

Company Pitch: Milroy Thorson Custom Furniture

JT Milroy, Co-founder

Shannon Thorson, Co-founder

Company Update: Josie’s Best

Josette Johnson, CEO and Founder

Keynote: Wild Carrot Herbals

Jody Berry, Owner and Founder

Musical Guest: The Cutmen

The Cutmen, with their soulful melodies and infectious rhythms, captivate audiences with their passion for creating energetic harmonies. This funk and boogaloo band features Jason Jackson, Tom Bury, Dave Van Handel, Michelle Van Handel, Jon Bourke, Kyle Pickard, Connor Streeter, and Mark Karwan. These musicians show their chops with improvisational and jam sessions that will keep you dancing into the night.

