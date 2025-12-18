Local Business Gifts Over $5,000 in Equipment to Sisters Nordic Ski Program

((L-R) Jeff Hussmand and Tate Metcalf | Photo courtesy of Sisters Athletic Club)

The Sisters Nordic Ski Program received an early Christmas gift that will change the trajectory of the program for years to come. Thanks to a generous donation from Tate and Aimee Metcalf, The Sisters Athletic Club and Hoodoo Ski Area, 18 young athletes will hit the trails this winter with brand-new equipment valued at over $5,000.

The donation comes at a critical time for the program. After graduating a senior-heavy roster last year, coaches Jeff Husmann and Tiffany Tisdel weren’t sure what to expect for participation this season. Instead of dwindling numbers, they were met with an enthusiastic group of 18 student athletes spanning grades 6 through 12 — most of whom are new to the sport.

“We were thrilled to see so many kids interested in Nordic skiing,” said Coach Husmann. “The challenge quickly became how to equip nearly an entire team of new skiers. That’s when our community really stepped up.”

Recognizing the need, Tate and Aimee Metcalf of The Sisters Athletic Club contacted James Nielsen of Hoodoo Ski Area to coordinate a joint effort to provide the essential equipment. Their contribution includes skis, boots, and poles for the young athletes to participate safely and competitively.

“Supporting youth sports in our community is important,” said Tate Metcalf, a longtime coach himself. “When we heard about the program’s growth and the need for equipment, Aimee and I knew we had to help make it happen. James at Hoodoo generously assisted us in acquiring gear for the team.”

The impact of this donation extends far beyond the current season. The equipment will remain with the program, creating a foundation that allows future students to discover and enjoy Nordic skiing without the financial barrier of purchasing expensive gear.

“This gift is truly transformative, I am over the moon,” said Coach Husmann. “We now have the excitement, the positive energy, and the gear. All we need is for the snow to start falling!”

Nordic skiing offers students a lifetime sport that builds endurance, discipline, and connection with the outdoors. The Sisters Nordic Ski Program provides instruction and competition opportunities while fostering a love for winter activities in Central Oregon’s spectacular landscape.

With equipment secured and an enthusiastic roster ready to go, the team is now eagerly awaiting snowfall to begin their season. In the meantime, coaches report that team members are practicing their “snow dance moves” and preparing for what promises to be an exciting winter.

For more information about the Sisters Nordic Ski Program, contact Coach Jeff Husmann at jeff.husmann@ssd6.org.

