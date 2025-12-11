Local Comment on Latest Small Business Optimism Index

From Anthony Smith, state director for NFIB in Oregon, on today’s release of the latest NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, which rose 0.8 points in November to 99.0 and remained above its 52-year average of 98.

“It’s good to see the Small Business Optimism Index closing out 2025 with a slight uptick heading into the holidays, but unfortunately, Oregon’s small business owners have reasons to feel less hopeful than their counterparts in other states. We have a well-documented and rapidly declining business climate that even the state’s top politicians are starting to acknowledge. We’ve already fallen to 35th in the Tax Foundation’s State Tax Competitive Index and 39th in CNBC’s Top States for Business, and still, the Oregon Legislature convened for a special session just months ago, specifically to raise taxes, and is threatening to do so again when lawmakers return to Salem in February.”

From NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg

“Although optimism increased, small business owners are still frustrated by the lack of qualified workers. Despite this, more firms still plan to create new jobs in the near future.”

Highlights from the Latest NFIB Small Business Optimism Index

An increase in those expecting real sales to be higher contributed most to the rise in the Optimism Index.

The Uncertainty Index rose 3 points from October to 91. An increase in owners reporting uncertainty about capital expenditure plans over the next three to six months was the primary driver of the rise in the Uncertainty Index.

In November, the net percent of owners raising average selling prices rose 13 points from October to a net 34% (seasonally adjusted), the highest reading since March 2023 and the largest monthly jump in the survey’s history.

When asked to evaluate the overall health of their business, 11% reported it as excellent (down 1 point), and 53% reported it as good (up 2 points). Thirty percent reported the health of their business as fair (down 3 points), and 5% reported it as poor (up 1 point).

NFIB’s monthly Small Business Optimism Index is the gold standard measurement of America’s small business economy. Used by the Federal Reserve, Congressional leaders, administration officials, and state legislatures across the nation, it’s regarded as the bellwether on the health and welfare of the Main Street enterprises that employ half of all workers, generate more net new jobs than large corporations, and gave most of us the first start in our working life. The Optimism Index (aka Small Business Economic Trends report) is a national snapshot of NFIB-member, small-business owners not broken down by state. The typical NFIB member employs between one and nine people and reports gross sales of about $500,000 a year.

