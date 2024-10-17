Local Composer & Toronto Writer Bring Powerful New Musical to Bend Stage

(Graphic courtesy of Deena Kamm)

A Workshop Performance of Voiceless: A Musical

Bend-based composer and vocal coach Deena Kamm, along with Toronto comedy writer and professor Anne Fenn, are set to debut their brand new, original musical Voiceless: A Musical in a special workshop performance at Unity Spiritual Community, 63645 Scenic Dr, Bend, October 18 and 19 at 7pm.

This groundbreaking musical delves deep into the intricate connections between the mind, body, and voice, inspired by Fenn’s personal struggle with muscle tension dysphonia — a condition that left her voiceless for a year. This journey of self-discovery and healing is beautifully brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Kamm and Fenn, who have been meticulously crafting the songs and script since 2019. In addition to co-creating this powerful new work, Kamm will also take on the lead role of Addy, bringing her own artistic vision and voice to the stage. In 2023, the duo partnered with Ellipse Theatre Community of Bend and Silent Echo Theater Company of Sisters to workshop the musical, with an eye toward a full production in the summer of 2025.

Voiceless is a celebration of resilience and empowerment, featuring a cast of four strong female leads and three neurodiverse characters. The show challenges traditional norms within the entertainment industry, offering a fresh narrative that amplifies the voices of those often overlooked. Through its characters, Voiceless explores the power of vulnerability, the struggle for self-expression, and the courage it takes to speak up in a world that often silences those who are different.

The musical’s protagonist, Addy — played by Kamm herself — is the founder of Spectrum Services, a courier company that employs individuals on the autism spectrum, including her beloved niece, Gigi. As Addy battles to keep her business afloat and repair her strained relationship with her mother, she faces a profound personal crisis: the loss of her speaking voice. With the help of an unconventional ENT doctor, Addy embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning about the deep and often mysterious connections between her mind and body.

This workshop performance marks the first public presentation of Voiceless: A Musical. The event will feature actors reading and singing from the script with minimal stage production, allowing the powerful themes and music to take center stage. Following the performance, there will be a talk-back session where the audience is invited to share their thoughts and feedback.

The workshop is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $25.

Tickets are available here.

voicelessamusical.com