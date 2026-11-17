(Photos courtesy of Major Brand House/Crocs)

The Bend business community represents a broad and colorful spectrum of corporate outlets, franchised eateries, mom-and-pop shops, and more than a handful of small nationally known operations that somehow fly under the radar and call this high desert town their home base.

Major Brand House is one such enterprise doing business from Bend as a boutique branding and creative studio led by founder and owner Colton Major. His lean staff specializes in aiding companies in their quest for recognition through targeted ad campaigns, packaging, websites, and marketing strategies both in real life and various digital domains.

Most Bendites would be surprised to know that Crocs, the popular casual footwear company based in Broomfield, Colorado, is one of Major Brand House’s primary clients. Major’s team is an imaginative force in helping to promote their lineup of Crocs molded plastic clogs featuring graphics and characters from licensed properties like Marvel, DC, Minecraft and Space Jam.

“I started Major Brand House in 2024 as an extension of my freelance career that quickly took off,” Major tells CBN. “We focus mainly on marketing and branding creative. Marketing is a big world, so traditionally speaking, our bread and butter is in that graphic design space. We tend to do more marketing campaign work than branding just because of the sheer volume that exists. There are five of us now, including me, and we have an employee out in Denver and Portland.

“I was operating in Portland for the last 15 years, which gave a start to my career, but I reached a point where I didn’t have any local clients anymore. I realized I can be anywhere, which opened us up to moving to Bend. I think it’s got a lot of growth potential, so we took the kids and moved out here and things have been working great.”

Major Brand House produces approximately 75% of Crocs’ North American retail advertising, often juggling five to seven projects per week with roughly quick five-day turnarounds. In addition to their expertise working with Nike, Adidas, Danner and POWDR, Major also designs and manages the visual and merchandise system for Portland’s New Constellations band.

“When I founded the company, I got this Crocs account and did a good job and was able to turn that into a retainer service,” he adds. “We’re in the third year of a Crocs retainer. We run almost all their North American marketing output, that is retail executions on print and digital. They do a lot of partnerships with big wholesale partners like Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“We’re doing most of the creative placements in that store and in their dotcom and social media spaces. Being integrated to the Crocs team so heavily, they’re constantly doing licensing partnerships with Marvel, WB, and video game properties. Last year we did two different Spider-Man shoes, a Justice League, a Harley Quinn and Joker shoe, Wolverine, Sonic the Hedgehog, Harry Potter and we just finished up a Space Jam one that’s going to launch in the next month.

“They come to us with all these things in place, and tell us, ‘Here’s the product, here’s the target audience, and here’s the channels that we’re going to market this.’ Then we develop it and present this to the world. With Crocs being so big they have huge strategy and marketing teams, so we really kind of lean on them and pressure test that from a consumer standpoint. We’ll do product photography and the whole artwork buildout, the conceptual work.”

For the Space Jam campaign specifically, 2026 is the 30th anniversary of the Hollywood movie, so Crocs was amped to mark the occasion and really wanted to celebrate that nostalgic IP.

“With Space Jam we did some character drawing artwork on top of a product shoot and composited that together,” he explains. “It’s kind of a mixed media bag. We don’t focus just on illustration, photography or graphic design. We sort of use all of those creative mediums to our advantage and take and pull the best ones to tell the best story possible. Right now we’re mounting a new business charge and trying to define who we are and what kind of studio we want to be. It’s very exciting, and I think it’s a really good place to be.”

On November 18, Major Brand House’s Colton Major will deliver a free virtual discussion titled, Big Brand Creative, Lean Team Execution, hosted by the firm’s Director of Partnership & Growth, Spencer Brown. Mountain House Director of Marketing, Seth Beiden, is also on the lecture schedule discussing how lean teams build brands and deliver ambitious campaigns.

Major Brand House is located at 1005 NW Galveston Ave., Ste. 215 in Bend.

majorbrandhouse.com • 541-951-7504