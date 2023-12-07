Local Dealer Beaver Coach Sales Receives RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer Award

RVBusiness (RVB) magazine’s Top 50 RV Dealers of North America were recently celebrated during a gala awards ceremony before hundreds of family, friends and colleagues in conjunction with the RV Dealers Association Convention/Expo at the Paris Las Vegas. Among this list of the nation’s top dealerships stood Beaver Coach Sales to accept this prestigious award.

Now in its 12th year, RVB’s Top 50 program is designed to recognize the very best RV dealerships in the United States and Canada. This season’s run began earlier this year when RV manufacturers nominated select dealer partners for consideration. Those nominated dealers were then invited to complete comprehensive application materials. An anonymous, independent panel of judges, all with decades of experience in the RV industry, then convened for two days of review and selection to arrive at the Top 50.

“Receiving this award is an honor that we, as a team, do not take lightly,” said Ryan Kelly, sales manager. “While every employee is aware that we have earned this award for 4 years now, more importantly, we each know that our individual efforts contribute toward the overall culture, quality, and excellence of this dealership that ultimately weighed in the decision. From philanthropic involvement and community outreach to employee benefits, retention and customer satisfaction, knowing that you’re a part of something greater than yourself provides an unparalleled feeling of reward. We all love this industry, and will attempt every day to conduct ourselves in a way that is worthy of this prestigious title.”

The program was once again overseen by Event Administrator BJ Thompson, who explains that Top 50 designation has little to do with a dealership’s overall sales volume and everything to do with sound business practices, commitment to consumer care, strong employee training, cutting-edge service, marketing skills, and community involvement.“Throughout the RV industry’s evolution, the one constant is the need to take care of people — the RVers themselves,” said Thompson. “Treating people well and doing the right thing will always be what the best dealerships are all about. That’s why professionalism and excellent customer care are at the core of what our applicants are judged by and what our winners are honored for.”

This event has become a centerpiece of the Convention/Expo, thanks to both a flourishing partnership between RVB and RVDA as well as support from program sponsors Airxcel, Brown & Brown Dealer Services, Cummins Inc., GE Appliances, Genesis Products, Northpoint Commercial Finance, NTP/STAG, Performance Brokerage Services, Protective Asset Protection, RV Trader and Wells Fargo CF.

beavercoachsales.com • 855-472-9778