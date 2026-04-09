Local Food Brand Goes All-In on Pesto

(Photo courtesy of Fixa Foods)

Fixa Foods is turning up the flavor and dialing in convenience with a full-on focus on pesto and a brand-new 4 oz size designed for the way people actually eat today.

Known for reimagining pesto beyond pasta, Fixa Foods is now spotlighting its lineup of craveable, versatile flavors: Pistachio, Cheezy, Herby, and Red Pepper. The new 4 oz format fits just about anywhere: lunchboxes, picnic spreads, snack boards, and weeknight dinners.

“We listened to our customers in Central Oregon,” said Founder Barb Myers. “They want bold flavors to make cooking easier and upgrade everyday meals or snacks.”

Small Size, Big Flavor, Endless Possibilities

The new 4 oz jars are made for modern eating habits:

Snackable: Swipe it on crackers, dip veggies, or pair with cheese

Portable: Toss it in a bag for work, school, or outdoor adventures

No waste: Just the right amount for a few meals or one great gathering

Entertaining-ready: Elevate a last-minute spread in seconds

From grain bowls and roasted veggies to sandwiches and eggs, Fixa’s pestos bring bold, fresh flavor to everyday food with no complicated recipe required.

Rooted in Central Oregon

Fixa Foods continues to proudly produce in Central Oregon, drawing inspiration from the region’s vibrant food scene and access to high-quality ingredients. The brand’s commitment to simple, delicious food aligns with the local community’s love for real, approachable eating.

Now Available

The new 4 oz size is rolling out now at select Central Oregon grocery stores, farmers markets, and specialty shops. Customers can find all four signature flavors in the freezer section.

About Fixa Foods:

Fixa Foods is on a mission to make eating well easier and way more delicious. By reinventing pesto as an everyday staple (not just a pasta sauce), Fixa helps home cooks, snackers, and entertainers alike fix their meals fast with bold, creative flavors.

Fixa Foods was created by Barb Myers, a lifelong food lover who has spent her career blending creativity, education, and a deep passion for bringing people together over great meals. Barb couldn’t find pesto in the grocery store that met the high-quality taste and ingredients she wanted for herself, family, and friends. So she made her own. As demand grew, she recognized a bigger opportunity for nutty, dairy-free flavors that make cooking easier, faster, and more nourishing for busy people. Barb, her husband Eric Eggers, and son Sebastian began selling at local farmers markets, building a devoted community before expanding into local retail. Today, Fixa Foods exists to help anyone in a cooking rut. Add a spoonful to your everyday meals, and they’re fixed.

fixafoods.com