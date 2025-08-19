Local Nonprofits are Collaborating to Launch Marked for Love” Diaper Bank in Central Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Every Child Central Oregon)

Local nonprofit, Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO) is expanding it’s programming to address a critical but often overlooked need in our community — diapers. Recently the organization announced the launch of the Marked for Love Diaper Bank, to ensure that families in Central Oregon have consistent access to clean, dry diapers for their children.

One in two U.S. families with young children cannot afford enough diapers to keep their infant or child clean, dry and healthy. These babies are more vulnerable to painful rashes and urinary tract infections and have more trips to the doctor. One in four parents miss work or school because they can’t afford the diapers required to leave their baby in Childcare. A baby can require up to 12 diapers a day, and the cost quickly adds up to over $100 per month — an expense many families simply cannot afford.

“Diaper need is a real crisis that touches families across Central Oregon,” says Melissa Lovemark, executive director of Marked for Love and ECCO. “Diapers are not covered by SNAP, WIC or any social service safety net for families that need them the most.

“Through our ECCO and strategic partnerships with Baby2Baby, The Ford Family Foundation and The Oregon Community Foundation we have been able to distribute and see the impact of providing over 60,000 diapers a year to families working with child welfare, Lovemark continued. “Every year, we have seen this need grow and have had other social service agencies and nonprofits approach us needing diapers. Today we are so thrilled to announce the launch of Marked for Love Diaper Bank made possible through the generosity and support of NeighborImpact providing warehouse space. We can now get diapers into the hands of parents who need them most, faster and more efficiently than ever.”

Scott Cooper, executive director of NeighborImpact, says “Diaper distribution not only meets an immediate and urgent need, it makes a lot of economic sense. Research from the University of Connecticut shows that for every dollar invested in diapers, families gain an additional $11 in personal income. You can see how that could add up.

“NeighborImpact has been partnering with Every Child Central Oregon and Marked for Love for several years,” Cooper continued. “It is gratifying and exciting to see their organization take off and to see big change initiatives hitting the ground and transforming the lives of families.”

How the Community Can Help

The Diaper Bank invites community members to join this effort by:

Partner financially to support this growing need in our community. This work will not be sustainable without generous community partners and individuals.

Hosting a Diaper Drive at a workplace, school, faith community or neighborhood.

Sign Up to Volunteer at warehouse or with diaper distribution.

Follow our Journey on Socials: Facebook, Instagram

To donate or learn how to start a Diaper Drive, visit markedforlove.org.

How Community to Access Diapers:

The Marked for Love Diaper Bank provides diapers to social service organizations and government agencies that are already helping families in need through comprehensive programs and services.

Learn more about partnerships here at markedforlove.org/our-initiatives/diaper-bank.

About Marked For Love:

Marked for Love currently operates Every Child Central Oregon and The Diaper Bank. Its mission is to unite the local community to strengthen the child welfare system and address economic risk factors that contribute to family instability.

markedforlove.org