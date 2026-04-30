Local Partnership Expands Substance Use Treatment Services for Youth in Central Oregon

Mosaic Community Health, Sisters School District and Deschutes County Health Services are expanding access to critical substance use disorder (SUD) treatment for adolescents across Central Oregon, thanks to new funding from the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program.

For the past two years, the three partners have collaborated on the UpShift program, a school-based initiative providing SUD screening, early intervention and diversion services for students experiencing low- to moderate-risk substance use (Levels 0-2). Based at the Sisters School-Based Health Center, the program connects students with timely behavioral health support — often as an alternative to suspension — helping them stay engaged in school and on a path to recovery.

With this new funding, the partnership will expand services to include youth with higher-risk (Level 3) substance use needs and extend care to additional rural communities in Central Oregon.

Currently, many adolescents requiring more intensive treatment must travel outside their communities for weekly services — creating barriers to access, consistency and recovery. This expansion will bring comprehensive care closer to home, incorporating both in-person and telehealth options, along with enhanced staff training to meet the needs of more complex cases.

“This work reflects what’s possible when schools, healthcare providers and public health come together around a shared goal,” said Lindsey Overstreet, LCSW, Pediatric Behavioral Health Manager at Mosaic. “By expanding services in rural communities, we’re ensuring more young people can access the care they need — when and where they need it.”

“We have a shared mission to serve our community’s youth,” said Jessica Jacks, Prevention and Health Promotion Manager at Deschutes County Health Services. “I am grateful for the ease with which we can partner with Mosaic and Sisters School District to find innovative ways to address service gaps and bring resources to youth that can positively change the direction of their lives.”

The initiative is part of a broader statewide effort to improve rural healthcare access and outcomes, particularly for behavioral health and substance use prevention among youth.

Mosaic’s school-based health centers function as full-service, independent pediatric clinics located on or near school grounds, providing convenient access to care for children from birth through age 18. Patients do not need to attend the school or be established Mosaic patients to receive care.

Services offered at Mosaic SBHCs include:

Annual well-child visits, vision and mental health screenings, vaccinations, sports physicals and general health concerns

Primary care, including diagnosis and treatment of illness or injury, developmental screening and chronic condition management

Behavioral health services, helping youth build skills to cope with social, emotional, and health challenges, with referrals to specialty care when appropriate

Mosaic operates seven school-based health centers across Central Oregon, working in close partnership with school districts, county health departments and community providers to ensure continuity of care.

To schedule an appointment at a Mosaic School-Based Health Center or another Mosaic location, call 541-383-3005.

About Mosaic Community Health:

Mosaic Community Health is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics across the region, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all.

About Sisters School District:

Sisters School District is rooted in enduring relationships, a highly involved community, and an intentional connection to the outdoors. We focus on learning that builds students’ intellectual, social, and emotional competencies — collaboration, critical thinking, communication, and the pursuit of individual passions — through place-based and project-based learning. Our strong core curriculum is enhanced by unique programs, electives, and co-curricular opportunities that bring learning to life and connect students to their community.

About Deschutes County Health Services:

Deschutes County Health Services promotes and protects the health and safety of Deschutes County community. The Public Health division offers programs and services that prevent the spread of communicable diseases, ensure safe food and drinking water, promote healthy lifestyles, respond to emerging health threats, and provide immunizations, supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC) and nurse home visiting. The Behavioral Health division offers mental health and addiction services and supports people with developmental disabilities.

MosaicCH.org • district.ssd6.org • deschutes.org/health