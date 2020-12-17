Local Real Estate Leadership Announced

(From left: Brent Landels, Cat Zwicker, Jack Zika, Louie Hoffman and Wendy Adkisson | Photos courtesy of Central Oregon Association of REALTORS)

While the Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) was unable to host its annual Holiday and Installation Party this year, COAR is announcing the 2021 Board of Directors. The 2021 Executive Committee consists of:

President: Louie Hoffman, John L. Scott Bend

President Elect: Cat Zwicker, Desert Sky Real Estate

First Vice-President: Brent Landels, RE/MAX Key Properties

Past President: Jack Zika, Bend Premier Real Estate

Finance Chair: Wendy Adkisson, eXp Realty

“This year has been a difficult year for everyone and had its challenges for real estate. In my term as president, we rolled out a new Multiple Listing Service software for 2,500 members, expanded our coverage area and partnered with two other associations to give better services to our members. We met virtually and continued great service for our members and their clients,” said Past President Jack Zika.

The executive committee represents a broad range of COAR’s geographic area as well as the demographics of REALTORS. In 2021, the COAR board will focus on helping the community and industry recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, providing professional development to the membership, playing an active role in increasing housing inventory, upholding the professional standards of the National Association of REALTORS’ Code of Ethics and providing the most accurate market data to the community.

Incoming President Louie Hoffman is excited to get to work. “After 29 years as a member of COAR, it is my time to serve! We will move forward with a stronger Multiple Listing Service, membership involvement and commitment to the five counties COAR serves,” said Hoffman. As he leaves the president position, Zika said, “Louie will be a great president for COAR in 2021 and I look forward to working with him.”

Hoffman also serves as a trustee for the Central Oregon Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee. His involvement with COAR includes serving on and as past chair of the Commercial Committee, on the Multiple Listing Service of Central Oregon Executive Committee, vice-chair Professional Standards Committee, a State Director, EnCOAR Event Chair and on the member benefits task force. Hoffman was the COAR 2017 REALTOR of the Year.

coar.com • oregondatashare.com