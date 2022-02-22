Local Security Firm Expands Training & Identification Services

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Security, Inc.)

Steve Meyer, owner of Cascade Security, Inc. is offering new Armed certification training courses and Fieldprint fingerprint and identification services at Central Oregon Public Safety Supply store in Redmond.

“We’re excited to bring more professional and convenient services to Central Oregon,” Meyer says. “Last year we invested in mobile camera technology. Now we’ve expanded to add professional firearms training and additional fingerprinting appointments for all professionals in the area.”

Cascade Security, Inc. provides professional armed and unarmed security officers, certification training and mobile technology to Central Oregon’s businesses and events. The security guard division is open 24/7 at 541-848-7763. Cascade Security offers classes monthly and on demand. Sign up for training classes at cascade-security.com.

Central Oregon Public Safety Supply (COPSS), located at 2498 S Highway 97, Suite G in Redmond, provides uniforms, duty gear and supplies to law enforcement, fire fighters/EMS, reserve officers, corrections and security professionals and the public.

Aligned with more than 30 vendors and offering more than 750 unique items in the local store, COPSS has what you need… or they’ll custom order it.

COPSS is open Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment at the Southeast corner of Hwy. 97 and Odem Medo in Redmond. 541-527-4360.

Book an appointment for fingerprinting at fieldprintoregon.com .

Stop by or give Steve a call to support this Veteran owned local business. Thanks and see you soon!

cascade-security.com