Local Student Musicians Rock the Holidays

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Presented by Sunriver Music Festival, Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer will Rock the Holidays with original material and hits of the season, celebrating classical music by infusing new life through the modern sound, styles and performance of rock music. December 9 at the Tower features 18 young musicians from throughout the region! Come see students from Central Oregon Youth Orchestra, Bend’s School of Rock, Music Flow, High Desert Chamber Music’s Spotlight Chamber Players, and local music studios perform on stage with this dynamic rock band. This collaboration offers an unforgettable opportunity for local students.

A student of the violin since age five, Meyer debuted with the Philadelphia Orchestra by age 11. He later soloed with the Oregon Symphony, the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in Thailand and many other symphony orchestras. A Central Oregon fan favorite, Sunriver Music Festival has been presenting Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer and band for decades. Tickets on sale now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

Tickets range $45-65 per person; $25 for ages 25 and under in section C, or, thanks to the Young Listeners’ Guild, a limited number of tickets free for ages 17 are available with the purchase of a regularly-priced ticket in any section.

sunrivermusic.org