Locavore Apply Rally Event

Locavore’s Edible Adventure School 2023 Apple Rally and Cider Pressing is happening Sunday, September 3 from 9am-12pm at a local Apple orchard. Directions given upon registration. Bring your buckets, pickers and cider containers for a fun morning picking apples and pressing delicious, fresh cider! Members $5, non-members $8 — includes light snacks.

Edible Adventure School is one of the many programs at Locavore that provides the experience of harvesting and gleaning foods on local farms, getting to know where your food comes from, and meeting the hard-working folks that grow it! Eating locally doesn’t have to be mysterious, expensive or difficult, which is why we include some tips and tricks to storing your veggies long after the frost has arrived.

About Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit was founded in 2009 and has since grown to include six educational programs and a seven-day-a-week indoor farmers market. The nonprofit’s mission is to support local food and local farmers for the health and benefit of the individual, our community, society and the planet.

centraloregonlocavore.org • info@centraloregonlocavore.org