Locavore Cultivator Club On-Farm Dinner at Well Rooted August 17

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit and indoor farmers market is thrilled to announce the first Locavore Cultivator Club on-farm soiree of the season on August 17 at Well Rooted U Pick Farm, between Tumalo and Redmond. Locavore is a member-supported organization that promotes local food and local farmers for the health and benefit of the individual, our community, society and the planet.

Members of the Locavore Cultivator Club enjoy multiple benefits including ten percent discount at the marketplace, a Locavore Club Mug, special discounts to farm-to-table events, exclusive communications, and invitations to private Cultivator Club Soirees featuring gourmet local food menus and unique experiences.

Members may purchase up to 2 tickets for themselves at the Club Member price ($25) and up to 6 additional tickets for guests ($85) for this event whom they believe are interested in also joining the Cultivator Club and/or providing support to Central Oregon Locavore. This is a private event, only Club Members may purchase tickets for themselves and their guests. Registration information has been emailed to current members and is available upon joining.

Attendees will enjoy a dizzying menu of locally sourced gourmet appetizers by Chef Brian Garza of Fire Fare, hand-crafted cocktails featuring Roots Wild Spirits, beer from Boneyard Brewery, Pacific Northwest wines by Michell Wines, and mocktails featuring Wilderton Botanicals. In addition guests will enjoy a private tour from Farmer Scott, the beautiful live music of Second Son, and may participate in Well-Rooted farm fresh U-Pick.

This will be a night to remember, from the stunning views of the Cascade Mountains, breathtaking sunset, exquisitely crafted local menu, delicious elixirs from the bar, the freshest produce you can imagine to take home from Well Rooted U-Pick, and conviviality of a group committed to supporting local food and local farmers. All proceeds benefit Central Oregon Locavore 501(c)3 Non Profit.

About Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit was founded in 2009 and has since grown to include 6 educational programs and a 7-day a week indoor farmers market. The non-profit’s mission is to support local food and local farmers for the health and benefit of the individual, our community, society, and the planet.

For more information about becoming a Cultivator Club Member please visit our website at centraloregonlocavore.org/get-involved/programs/cultivator-club, to check the status of your Locavore membership email lexie@centraloregonlocavore.org and for more information or questions email info@centraloregonlocavore.org

centraloregonlocavore.org