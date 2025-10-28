Locavore Launches Fall Membership Drive to Protect Central Oregon’s Local Food System

Central Oregon Locavore, the region’s only nonprofit year-round farmers market, has launched its Annual Fall Membership Drive to support the marketplace, sustain small farms, strengthen local food education, and ensure real food remains accessible in Central Oregon.

Running October 20-November 20, the campaign invites community members to Protect the Food That Still Has Dirt On It by joining or renewing memberships. Locavore’s goal is to raise $10,000 to fund programs that directly support farmers, such as WWOLF (Willing Workers on Local Farms) and the Small Farmer Support Program.

“Every membership is a vote toward a more robust local food system and a statement that one is willing to put their money where their mouth is. Literally!,” said Nicolle Timm-Branch, executive director of Locavore. “Memberships are the engine behind Locavore, and memberships are how we keep the marketplace doors open, keep small farms farming, ranchers ranching, and ensure Central Oregon families have access to nutritious and trustworthy food grown right here in our own soil.”

Unlike conventional grocers driven by national supply chains, Locavore operates a direct-from-the-farm marketplace where roughly 65 cents of every dollar spent goes straight back to local farmers and producers (vs. 16 cents of every retail dollar in the conventional system).

This relationship-based, transparent approach strengthens the local economy, preserves farmland, and keeps small producers viable in a rapidly consolidating food industry.

“Locavore is hugely important to the success of our business, especially in the fall/winter/spring,” said Caleb Thompson, owner of Sungrounded Farm. “We’re one of the only farms in the area trying hard to grow greens for retail sale year-round. It’s really cool to see how stoked people are about the produce, especially in the dark months of the year.”

Members enjoy access to farm-fresh food year round and exclusive specials, savings, and entry into weekly $100 gift card raffles during the fall membership campaign. More importantly, every membership helps Locavore continue its mission of connecting community members all year long with locally grown and produced food.

Join or renew at centraloregonlocavore.org/membership before November 20 to be part of the movement.

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit year-round farmers market located in Bend, Oregon. Its mission is to connect the community with nutrient-dense, locally produced food and to support the long-term viability of small farms, ranches, and producers throughout the region.

centraloregonlocavore.org