Locavore Opens Discovery West Marketplace November 19, Bringing Local Food to Bend’s Westside Year-Round

After 17 years of connecting Central Oregon residents with the farmers, ranchers, and makers who feed their community, Central Oregon Locavore is opening its second marketplace in Bend’s Discovery West neighborhood on Thursday, November 19.

The grand opening celebration begins at 9:30am with special remarks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by the marketplace opening at 10am. The first 100 shoppers will receive special prizes, and local farmers, ranchers, and makers will offer samples and introduce neighbors to products grown and made right here in Central Oregon.

For Discovery West residents and surrounding neighborhoods, the new marketplace offers a convenient way to shop locally and make a meaningful impact with everyday purchases.

For every dollar spent at Locavore, approximately 65 cents goes directly back to local producers, and 98 cents stays in the regional economy.

“This isn’t just about opening another store. It’s about making it easier for people to choose local every day,” said Nicolle Timm-Branch, Founder and Executive Director of Central Oregon Locavore. “When you shop at Locavore, you’re supporting the farmers who grow our food, the ranchers who raise our animals, and the small businesses that make Central Oregon such a special place to live.”

A New Neighborhood Marketplace, 17 Years in the Making

Locavore’s Discovery West location marks the nonprofit’s first marketplace expansion in 17 years. The new store will bring a curated selection of locally grown produce, pasture-raised meats, dairy, pantry staples, prepared foods, and artisan products closer to West Bend neighborhoods.

The expansion also creates new opportunities for Locavore’s network of approximately 200 regional producers to reach customers without taking valuable time away from growing food, raising animals, and running their farms.

“Locavore allows us to focus on what we do best, raising healthy animals, building healthy soil, and growing good grass instead of spending our time marketing and selling,” said Kelley Burnham, owner of Rickety Bridge Ranch located in Redmond, Oregon. “Knowing people can walk into Locavore and discover our beef and chicken is huge for a ranch like ours.”

The opening comes just in time for Thanksgiving. Shoppers can preorder locally raised turkeys, Thanksgiving meal kits featuring regional ingredients, and holiday baked goods for pickup at Locavore. The nonprofit has 100 local turkeys available this season, giving more families the opportunity to put Central Oregon food at the center of their holiday celebrations. Online orders can be placed here.

The Doors Are Opening, but the Community’s Investment Still Matters

Thanks to a secured line of credit, Locavore will open its Discovery West marketplace in time for Thanksgiving. But opening the doors is just the beginning.

Locavore’s Close the Gap campaign is raising $100,000 to complete the new marketplace buildout and reduce the need for borrowed funds. Reaching that goal will allow the nonprofit to direct more of its future resources toward educational programming, local producer support, and future expansion rather than paying down a line of credit.

The community has already made significant progress. An anonymous local foundation has pledged a $20,000 matching gift, and just $8,000 in additional donations is needed to unlock the full match, bringing the campaign to $65,000 toward its $100,000 goal.

“Opening the doors is a major milestone, but it’s not the finish line,” said Timm-Branch. “Every contribution helps us finish building a marketplace that will serve our neighbors and support local producers for years to come. We want to invest our resources in growing our impact, not paying down debt.”

Community members can help close the gap by making a tax-deductible donation to Locavore’s Discovery West expansion campaign. Donations made toward the remaining match will be doubled, up to the available matching funds.

To contribute, visit >> https://centraloregonlocavore.org/discovery-west/.

Locavore’s Discovery West Marketplace is becoming a reality thanks to our community’s generosity, partnership, and unwavering support. We are especially grateful to Harcourts The Garner Group, Discovery West, KSA Architecture, Tetherow Resort, Branch Brothers Construction, Clabough Foundation, MCD Homes, Kara’s Kitchenware, The Kirby Foundation, Lineage Provisions, Equip Foods, CHOW, and First Interstate Bank, for helping bring this vision to life.

Grand Opening Celebration

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Locavore Discovery West Marketplace

Discovery West Neighborhood, Bend, Oregon

9:30am: Special remarks and ribbon-cutting ceremony

10am: Marketplace opens to shoppers

Opening-day festivities: Local producer samples, community celebration, fresh pizzas by MCD Homes and special prizes for the first 100 shoppers

Beginning November 19, the Discovery West Marketplace will be open daily from 10am-7pm.

The grand opening celebration is supported by Harcourts The Garner Group, Discovery West, KSA Architecture, Tetherow Resort, Branch Brothers Construction, Clabough Foundation, MCD Homes, Kara’s Kitchenware, The Kirby Foundation, Lineage Provisions, Equip Foods, CHOW, First Interstate Bank, LMNT, Organically Grown Company, Masa Brand, and Sparrow Bakery.

To learn more, preorder Thanksgiving favorites, or contribute to the Close the Gap campaign, visit centraloregonlocavore.org.