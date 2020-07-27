Long Term Tips to Improve Your Company’s CPA

One of the greatest things about modern marketing , aka digital marketing, is that people have thousands of data to help them make smarter decisions on how to connect with their target audience. Also, getting feedback on how good you are at getting in touch with your audience is easier than ever. That being said, comes the challenging part – using the numerous data correctly.

As an entrepreneur, if you think that checking the answering service pricing will save you a penny and get you new customers, you are mistaken. One of the most useful metrics in marketing that many business owners either ignore or are not using correctly is CPA.

Cost per acquisition is the amount of money a company spends to acquire a paying customer on a campaign or a particular channel. If that sounds a little confusing, you might have a clearer understanding once CPA is shown on a real-life example.

A prosperous company runs an online advertising campaign. If they have to get ten clicks on one ad to get one customer, they need to add up the costs of those clicks to see what is their real cost per acquisition. If each click costs one dollar, then acquiring one customer costs 10 dollars, and that is this company’s CPA.

Hopefully, it looks a little less complicated now.

Even though it doesn’t seem complicated anymore, lots of businesses face different challenges when it comes to CPA’s. Most of them forget to take notice of how much money they are making per customer and instead focus on how much they spend to get one.

Fortunately, there are some long term ways to improve any company’s costs per acquisition. So, if you are having trouble dealing with your company CPAs, keep on reading.

Determine the Target Cost Per Acquisition

Before you start spending money, you need to establish what you are going to spend this money on, and what are your limits.

Let’s say a company is paying 10 dollars to get one customer, and the customer buys their product for 9 dollars only. Was this profitable? Maybe, in terms of satisfaction. Not in terms of revenue.

Every marketer before getting down to the creative part of their job should do the maths. The mathematical operations are essential, yet they will help scale the marketing actions and achieve the desired results quicker.

When it comes to CPA, a brand wants the customer to take a specific action. Often it is about purchasing a product, but it may as well be about filling out a form, scheduling a meeting, or even signing up for a newsletter.

Establishing a fixed price of acquiring a new customer will set boundaries to the unnecessary money spending, lead to brainstorming about the content of the ad, and help any company make a profit per single customer.

Create Separate KPIs

Companies set key performance indicators (KPI) to make smarter and better business decisions referring to all current projects.

There should be separate KPIs for each path to your desired action, whether that is a sale, a download, or newsletter signup.

You should find those KPIs to get a clearer idea of which paths are profitable for the business, and which are not. That way, you will be able to scale them up, tweak ads, and redesign funnels that are not bringing you closer to your goal.

Consistent Update

CPAs numbers should be updated on a regular and consistent basis.

On the market, things can change quickly and dramatically. Customer’s preferences and trends are seldom the same. There will be no two identical seasons, months, or even weeks. You know best how dynamic is your company’s niche, and what time intervals are the most optimal to check the CPA.

Keeping track of CPA will help you determine whether you are paying the right amount of money to acquire one client, depending on the market requirements. Regularly updating the information on cost per acquisition will also help you see if the sales and marketing channels you are using are profitable.

The Bottom Line

The main goal of making long term improvements in the cost per acquisition metrics is to gain as many clients as possible, while at the same time making a profit for the company and staying genuine to the clients. Cost per acquisition is nothing to neglect, and every enterprise should be mindful of this criterion.

CPA correlates strongly with the marketing and advertising campaigns a company is running. The easiest way to improve the CPA is to look carefully at the ads. Checking out headlines, changing images, adding valuable content and information, and having clear calls to actions – all these should help improve the company’s costs per acquisition not just for now, but in the long run.