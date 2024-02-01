Look Ahead!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
A preview of upcoming Community Education courses for you.
Click on course titles for details or call 541-383-7270
Culinary, Beer, Wine & Spirits
- Grand Craft Beer: Winter Seasonals
- Traversing the Globe: French Crispy Trout Grenobloise
- 30 Minute Meals: Soups & Starters
- View More Culinary, Beer, Wine, & Spirits Courses
Language & Culture
- Practice Your Spanish Through Culture: ¡Fiestas!
- Intermediate Spanish Special Studies: Music
- Spanish Pop-Up: Mystery Solved! The Spanish Subjunctive
- View More Language & Culture Courses
Creative Arts
- Watercolor Simplified 2
- The Art & History of Henna
- Beautiful Photos: Basic Editing & File Management for Beginners
- View More Creative Arts Courses
Health, Wellness & Mindfulness Courses
- Take Your Health to the Next Level: Strengthen Your Immune System
- Elimination Diets: Could You Benefit from One?
- Improv for Life
- View More Health, Wellness, & Mindfulness Courses
Outdoor Recreation, Exercise & Movement Courses
- Forests, Fire Ecology, and Climate Change
- Bird Watching For Beginners
- Ecopsychology for Everyone
- View More Outdoor Recreation, Exercise, & Movement Courses
Writing & Publishing
- Novel & Memoir Writing
- Poetry Workshop Find the Heart
- Self-Publishing for Writers
- View More Writing & Publishing Courses
Retirement & Financial Planning
- 5 Years to Retirement
- Making the Most of Your Social Security
- Estate Planning & Long-Term Care
- View More Retirement & Financial Planning Courses
Home, Garden, Craftmanship & Hobby
- Make Free, Nutrient-rich Garden Soil: Worm Bins and Composting Systems
- Design Your Own Xeriscape & Pollinator Garden
- DIY Construction Framing Basics Made Easy
- View More Home, Garden, Craftmanship, & Hobby Courses