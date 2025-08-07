Looking Ahead from the OSU Career Development Center

Career Fair Registration is Open

Registration is open for Fall, Winter, and Spring career fairs in Handshake.

New Offer! Register for any in-person Fall 2025 career fair hosted by the Career Development Center* and get 50% off your registration for the Fall Virtual All-Industries Career & Internship Fair!

In-Person

Virtual

Find information on Winter and Spring fairs, fair logistics, and more on our website.

Additional Campus Events

Summer Virtual Coffee Chat

Bring your coffee and come sip, connect, and chat with the Employer Relations staff this summer! This is a great opportunity to explore upcoming engagement opportunities and get answers to any questions you may have. Register through the link below.

We can’t wait to see you there.

September 10 at 11am PST — Welcome to Recruiting at OSU

Grow your team by hiring Federal Work Study students!

Nonprofit, Community Serving Organizations may be eligible for cost-sharing benefits for hiring Federal Work Study students. OSU students can assist in furthering your organization’s vision, provide a boost in your workforce while gaining valuable work experience- and you may qualify to hire these students at a fraction of the cost!

If you are interested in learning more, please contact Miranda.schmitz@oregonstate.edu

Become a Corporate Partner

Interested in deepening your relationship with OSU? Please consider the Career Development Center Partnership Program, which includes benefits intended to help your team recruit top talent and build relationships at OSU. Recent partners have reported increased success in hiring both for both full-time and internship positions since becoming a CDC Partner! Our team is taking meetings for potential partners this summer for the 2025-2026 academic year. For more information contact valerie.ferguson@oregonstate.edu.

