Looking Ahead from the OSU Career Development Center

Career Fair Registration is Open
Registration is open for Fall, Winter, and Spring career fairs in Handshake.
New Offer! Register for any in-person Fall 2025 career fair hosted by the Career Development Center* and get 50% off your registration for the Fall Virtual All-Industries Career & Internship Fair!
In-Person
- October 14 — Civil, Construction and Architectural Engineering Fair (Sold Out)
- October 15 — Fall STEM Industries Career & Internship Fair*
- October 15 — Fall Health, Business & Public Service Fair*
- October 22 — Agricultural, Environmental & Life Sciences Career & Internship Fair*
Virtual
- October 23 — Fall VIRTUAL All-Industries Career & Internship Fair
Find information on Winter and Spring fairs, fair logistics, and more on our website.
Additional Campus Events
- September 15 — Computer Science Career Showcase
- October 7 — Engineering Connections Virtual Fair
- October 8 — EECS Networking Day
- October 15 — Fall 2025 Engineering Reverse Career Fair
- October 22 — College of Business | Fall Career Fair | In-Person
- November 5 — National Labs & Government Agencies Virtual Fair
- November 18 — Careers in Manufacturing
Summer Virtual Coffee Chat
Bring your coffee and come sip, connect, and chat with the Employer Relations staff this summer! This is a great opportunity to explore upcoming engagement opportunities and get answers to any questions you may have. Register through the link below.
- September 10 at 11am PST — Welcome to Recruiting at OSU
Grow your team by hiring Federal Work Study students!
Nonprofit, Community Serving Organizations may be eligible for cost-sharing benefits for hiring Federal Work Study students. OSU students can assist in furthering your organization’s vision, provide a boost in your workforce while gaining valuable work experience- and you may qualify to hire these students at a fraction of the cost!
If you are interested in learning more, please contact Miranda.schmitz@oregonstate.edu
Become a Corporate Partner
Interested in deepening your relationship with OSU? Please consider the Career Development Center Partnership Program, which includes benefits intended to help your team recruit top talent and build relationships at OSU. Recent partners have reported increased success in hiring both for both full-time and internship positions since becoming a CDC Partner! Our team is taking meetings for potential partners this summer for the 2025-2026 academic year. For more information contact valerie.ferguson@oregonstate.edu.