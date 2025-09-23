Love Is in the Air

Central Oregon’s premier wedding planning event is back! The Central Event Rentals Cascade Wedding Show will return on Saturday, January 17, 2026, from 10am-3pm at the Riverhouse Lodge Conference & Events Center. This one-day celebration connects engaged couples with top regional wedding professionals, inspiring trends, and everything needed to bring dream weddings to life.

From stunning florals and delicious catering to expert photographers, entertainment, and breathtaking venues, couples will find all the inspiration and resources they need—under one roof.

This year’s show will also feature the Music Showcase, highlighting live performances from local musicians to help couples discover the perfect soundtrack for their special day.

Event Highlights:

Explore the latest trends in catering, fashion, décor, entertainment, and more.

Meet top-tier vendors from across Central Oregon and beyond.

Enjoy live music in the Music Showcase to help you choose the perfect vibe for your big day.

Get inspired with décor displays, style ideas, and interactive experiences.

Event Details:

📅 Saturday, January 17, 2026

🕙 10am-3pm

📍 Riverhouse Lodge Conference & Events Center, Bend, Oregon

🎟️ Tickets available now at cascadesweddingshow.com

Don’t miss the opportunity to make your wedding dreams come true!

Exhibit with us! This is your opportunity to showcase your business to an engaged audience actively seeking the best in the wedding industry. Bridal boutiques, wedding planners, DJs, caterers, and all those involved in creating “happily ever after” moments may apply online at cascadesweddingshow.com.