Low-level Flights to Image Geology Over Eastern Oregon

(Map showing the location of the survey (blue polygon) over eastern Oregon | Image courtesy of USGS)

Low-level helicopter flights will begin in October over eastern Oregon to image geology using airborne geophysical technology.

The flights are a collaborative effort between the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earth Mapping Resources Initiative and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). The USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative is an effort to modernize the nation’s maps of geology and mineral resources, and to identify energy and groundwater resources and natural hazards. The USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative is an effort to modernize the nation’s maps of geology and mineral resources, and to identify energy and groundwater resources and natural hazards.

“Partnership with state surveys helps accomplish national goals like mapping the critical minerals the U.S. needs. The Oregon Department of Geology & Mineral Industries is helping with the work of the nation—and adding to state knowledge crucial to water resources, hazards and the resource economy,” said Jamey Jones, science coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earth Mapping Resources Initiative.

“Earth MRI datasets are a coordinated federal-state partnership to collect modern data at a statewide scale, make those data publicly available, and materially improve our understanding of the geology of Oregon. This 2026 airborne geophysical survey is of significant scale and in an area that has been a department focus for some years,” said Dr. Ruarri Day-Stirrat, Oregon State Geologist, Director of the Oregon Department of Geology & Mineral Industries.

The survey will cover a portion of the Blue Mountains. Historical mining records within the survey area indicate a broad distribution of critical minerals such as antimony, chromium, cobalt, copper, nickel, silver, tungsten, and zinc, in addition to precious and base metals. This survey extends a prior Earth MRI survey to capture large portions of the Northeast Oregon – Idaho Massive Sulfide focus area, and the entire Canyon Mountain Complex chromite system in Grant County, OR. In addition to mineral exploration, the survey will also provide crucial subsurface data for geologic hydrogen in one of Oregon’s most prospective natural hydrogen source regions, and areas of potential geothermal resources.

The survey includes magnetic and radiometric data collection from helicopters along pre-planned flight lines spaced 660 feet (200 meters) apart at a height of 330 feet (100 meters). The USGS has contracted New Sense Geophysics and the Merrick-Surdex Joint Venture to collect the airborne magnetic and radiometric data. Their AS350 helicopters will be equipped with an elongated “stinger” that extends from the main cabin or helicopter skids and houses sensors collecting data. These scientific instruments are completely passive with no emissions that pose a risk to humans, animals, or plant life. No photography or video data will be collected. The aircraft will be flown by experienced pilots who are specially trained and approved for low-level flying. These pilots work with the FAA to ensure flights are safe and in accordance with U.S. law. The surveys will be conducted during daylight hours only.

Flights will be based out of nearby regional airports and will fly over the following Oregon counties: Baker, Crook, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Umatilla, and Union.

Earth MRI includes airborne geophysical surveys like this one, geochemical reconnaissance surveys, topographic mapping using LiDAR technology, hyperspectral surveys, and geologic mapping projects. The data collected are made freely available to the public on the USGS ScienceBase website.