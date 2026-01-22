LRS Architects Celebrates 50 Years of Design Impact, Delivering Excellence & Shaping Communities

LRS Architects announces that this year it is celebrating a significant milestone: 50 years of delivering excellence in the architecture industry since its founding in 1976. The firm’s 50th anniversary theme, Celebrating Form, Function and Fifty, reflects on the foundation that LRS is built on: “Design to inspire and unite communities. Remarkable people differentiate us. Endeavor to earn continuous trust.” As part of the anniversary year, LRS proudly launched lrsarchitects50.com, a microsite showcasing the firm’s projects, team, and journey from a humble two-person firm to the largest majority-woman-owned architecture and interior design firm in the Pacific Northwest, with more than 100 design professionals.

“For half a century, our talented people have shaped, inspired, and united communities,” said Janice Sanada, president and managing principal at LRS Architects. “Our team, clients, project partners, and community have helped us become who we are today; an exceptional group filled with creativity, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Projects on deck for 2026 include:

The master plan for the Deschutes County Downtown Campus Plan in Bend, Oregon; estimated for completion in 2026

An addition for and renovation of the Clark County Event Center, totaling 4,000 square feet, in Vancouver, Washington; estimated for completion in 2026

The new affordable multifamily housing apartment 45-unit community, Nine Peaks in Bend, Oregon; estimated for completion in the summer of 2026

An addition for and renovation of the Walla Walla University Student Life Center in College Place, Washington; estimated for completion in 2027

A renovation of the CityFleet Maintenance Facility and Headquarters in Portland, Oregon; estimated for completion in the spring of 2027

A new 8,500 square foot Carmel Valley Memory Care facility with 12 units in Carmel, California; estimated for completion in the summer of 2027

A new 185,000 square foot Mercedes-Benz auto dealership for Lithia Mercedes-Benz at The Landing in Vancouver, Washington; estimated for completion in the summer of 2027

An expansion of The Springs Living at Whitefish, a new 147,000 square foot, 85-unit, three-story independent senior living apartment building addition in Whitefish, Montana; estimated for completion in July of 2028

Festivities for the 50th anniversary also include lighting the Morrison Bridge, accentuating downtown Bend with banners celebrating community-focused projects, and a client- and collaboration-partner event. LRS is committed to elevating the community and will continue to support organizations making a difference in the regions the firm serves through focused charitable donations, meaningful service events, and other opportunities to give back.

“We continue to build on our legacy in design, with a vision to shape the future of architecture in a sustainable, inspiring way that ensures the next 50 years are as impactful as what we have achieved with this 50th anniversary milestone,” said Sanada. “The anniversary theme of Form, Function, and Fifty is a touchpoint that demonstrates how LRS has shaped communities with purpose and inclusive design, creating modern, people-centric environments that incorporate the latest technological advancements.”

The anniversary theme serves as an expression of the LRS design philosophy. Form honors the aesthetic principles of modern architecture. Function acknowledges the practical beauty of spaces that truly serve. And Fifty celebrates the years of impact, innovation, and intention. The firm’s services in architecture, interior design, urban design, and planning span a wide range of sectors, including auto, civic, multifamily, office and workplace, retail and hospitality, and senior living, for public and private clients in more than 30 states across the U.S. and internationally.

About LRS Architects:

LRS Architects is a majority woman-owned architecture and interior design firm with offices in Portland and Bend, Oregon. Founded in 1976, the award-winning practice is driven by a passion for good design that goes beyond aesthetics to create vibrant communities and spaces that support the well-being of those who inhabit them. With 100+ design professionals, the firm is committed to partnering collaboratively with clients to positively shape the human experience through the physical environment. The diversity of the firm’s project experience provides a broad perspective and proven expertise in design, problem solving, documentation, and project delivery methods. The firm’s work, while centered in the Pacific Northwest, is found throughout the United States in over 30 states and internationally. Recognized with dozens of awards, the practice’s work has been featured in hundreds of publications, including ARCHITECT, Fast Company, ENR, Archello, and Office Snapshots, among many others. LRS holds national certification as a women-owned business through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and is a participant in the International Living Future Institute’s Just Label program. The firm has been named an Oregonian Top Workplace Award Winner annually since 2016.

lrsarchitects.com