LRS Architects Continues Growth & Expansion with New Office in Bend’s West Side

The New Bend Office Provides Collaborative Spaces with Plenty of Room for Growth

LRS Architects, a firm that values innovation, creativity and collaboration, announced that its Bend office has moved into a new space in the heart of Bend’s west side. After acquiring GL3 Architects in May 2021, the firm expanded in the Bend area and has seen the office grow exceptionally since the acquisition. The Bend office focuses on mixed-use, affordable housing, multifamily housing, retail, commercial and public projects.

“We are excited to see our Bend office grow and thrive,” said Trish Nixon, president and managing principal of LRS Architects, Inc. “Our goal in Bend was to bring a breadth of diverse project experience that was absent from Central Oregon, and the firm’s growth since arriving is a great sign for us moving forward.”

The new office is at 1777 SW Chandler, Suite #270, located in The Quad and the former home of the Bend Bulletin. It features a warm, naturally lit space that aligns with the firm’s goal of fostering a collaborative, active and energetic environment, allowing designers to leverage their creativity fully. Additionally, the new office affords future growth without changing locations.

“Joining LRS has been a monumental success for Central Oregon,” said Mike Gorman, co-director of LRS Bend Office. “With our new office in The Quad, we can fulfill all of the architectural and design needs the area demands. Our office has improved every aspect of business in the area.”

Gorman, along with co-Director Jim Landin, has been serving the Central Oregon market for over 20 years. LRS has designed mixed-use and multifamily housing projects in Bend since the late 80’s. Some notable projects include Touchmark Senior Living, 69 Newport Mixed-Use, Canal Commons Affordable Housing, Subaru of Bend, 515 Century Mixed-Use, Solis @ Petrosa Multifamily and Bunkhouse Hotel-Madras.

lrsarchitects.com