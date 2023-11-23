Luncheon to Celebrate Successes of Latino Families

(Guests at LCA’s 2019 luncheon listen to staff member Beatriz Escobedo share an engaging story about her family’s search for housing | Photo by Denise Holley)

The Latino Community Association (LCA) will highlight its work in 2023 to enable Latinos to thrive in Central Oregon at its Empowering Families Luncheon. The annual fundraising event will take place from 11:30am-1pm Thursday, December 7, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend.

LCA invites the community to enjoy a tasty meal from Hola! Restaurant in a beautiful setting and meet other people who want to make a difference. It is a unique opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the Latino community and discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The fundraising goal this year to continue LCA’s vital work is $50,000.

To buy tickets, visit latinocommunityassociation.org/calendar/empowering-families-luncheon.

To volunteer, contact Daisy Gallegos at daisy@latca.org or visit our volunteer page.