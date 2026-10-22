LWV Deschutes First Thursday Speaker Series

A free public informational meeting featuring the five newly elected Deschutes County commissioners will be held Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 11:30am-1pm at the Bend Central Library, Community Room 1, located at 61956 SE Santorini St. in Bend.

The event will feature an open discussion with the newly elected commissioners about their plans for improving county management. The meeting is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is required.

A recording of the presentation will be available on the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County YouTube channel, available at https://www.youtube.com/@leagueofwomenvotersofdesch7364/streams