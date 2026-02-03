LWV Deschutes First Thursday Speaker Series

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
CASA of Central Oregon
“History & Current Program Impacts”
CASA trains and supports Court Appointed Special Advocates (volunteers)
who advocate on behalf of children in foster care in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties.
Speakers:
Laura Fitzgerald
Training & Recruitment Coordinator
Kinsey Turnsplenty
Senior Program Coordinator
Thursday, February 5
11:30am-1pm
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon
61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend
No RSVP Needed
Presentation Recordings Available on LWV Deschutes YouTube Channel at youtube.com/@leagueofwomenvotersofdesch7364/streams.