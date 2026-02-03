Cascade Business News
LWV Deschutes First Thursday Speaker Series

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
CASA of Central Oregon
“History & Current Program Impacts”

CASA trains and supports Court Appointed Special Advocates (volunteers)
who advocate on behalf of children in foster care in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties.

Speakers:

Laura Fitzgerald
Training & Recruitment Coordinator

Kinsey Turnsplenty
Senior Program Coordinator

Thursday, February 5
11:30am-1pm
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon
61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend
No RSVP Needed
Presentation Recordings Available on LWV Deschutes YouTube Channel at youtube.com/@leagueofwomenvotersofdesch7364/streams.

lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-deschutes-county

