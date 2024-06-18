Madras Downtown Association Stages Central Oregon’s First Renaissance Gathering

(Madras Mayfaire attracted hundreds of participants, many in costume | Photo courtesy of the Madras Pioneer)

“Wanting to bring more fun, family events to Central Oregon,” the Madras Downtown Association (MDA) and Black Bird Tea & Tales, a fantasy book and gift store, put on Central Oregon’s first-ever version of the Renaissance Faire — titled Madras Mayfaire — and “we were busy from the moment it started,” said Holli Papasodora.

A founding member of the MDA, she explained that versions of this themed festival are now staged nationwide — from Texas to Arizona, North Dakota, the Carolinas, and Pennsylvania. The well-attended local gathering, held in Sahalee Park, featured performances from bagpipers, flame dancers and maypole dancers, along with play jousting in the arena, and a staging of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the South Wasco school’s theatre department.

Other highlights included axe throwing, and themed wares and menus from dozens of area vendors, Mayor Mike Lepin and his wife April, who presided over the festivities as king and queen, “really enjoyed themselves,” said Papasodora.

She pointed out that MDA also originated First Thursdays, a Turkey Trot fundraiser (the 2023 recipient was the local food bank), and Trick or Treat on Fifth Street. “We’d like to put on additional events, such as a possible concert series, to help build a positive community spirit,” Papasodora said. “MDA also provides lots of good education to local businesses by providing networking opportunities and marketing assistance.”

madrasdowntown.org