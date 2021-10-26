Maintenance Tips to Extend Your Fleet Vehicles’ Lifespan

As with many things in business and life, in general, the adage “prevention is better than cure” is true for your fleet vehicles.

The health of your fleet vehicles can have a direct impact on your bottom line. With proper maintenance, it’s possible to keep them running smoothly for years at a lower operating cost.

A well-maintained car is likely to be more fuel-efficient and have a lesser chance of breaking down. On the other hand, a lack of maintenance may increase the need for frequent repair, resulting in a considerable loss for your business.

So, if you don’t want to spend a hefty amount on replacing your fleet vehicles, it’s best to take some preventive action early on. Here are some tips that can help extend your vehicle’s lifespan.

Train your drivers well

Driving habits can have a significant influence on the lifespan of any fleet vehicle. Aggressive acceleration, keeping the car engine on even in the midst of traffic jams, or sudden braking can wear away your vehicle faster. This makes training your drivers in the proper driving techniques essential. Make sure to monitor their driving behavior constantly.

Also, coaching them on the importance of safe driving can help minimize the chances of road accidents. So, you won’t have to go through the hassle of legal cases and costly repairs.

Preventive maintenance is important

Preventive maintenance is key to avoiding costly repairs for fleet vehicles. You need to routinely check the vehicle’s exterior, tires, internal components, etc., to identify any signs of damage.

But this can be time-consuming, especially if you own a large fleet. This is why hiring motor vehicle services from Sutherland Automotive, or similar car maintenance providers can prove to be a worthwhile investment.

Inspect the tires regularly

The car tires go through the most wear and tear as they are subjected to harsh conditions on the roads. Worn-out tires can affect the fuel efficiency of your car as well as the overall driving experience.

Tires can get damaged due to weather conditions, poor driving techniques, as well as unfavorable roads. And unless you take time to inspect them regularly, you would end up with degraded tires on all your fleet vehicles.

Ensure the drivers check the tires individually prior to taking the car out for a journey. You don’t want to delay the work of your client due to a flat tire after all!

Keep your cars clean

Your car’s exterior is the first thing a client will notice, so make sure you maintain it well. It’s easy for vehicles to accumulate dust after a trip on the road. Ensure that all your fleet vehicles go through regular cleaning and polishing to avoid dirt build-up.

This can make the car look better and help avoid deterioration or rusting of the vehicle’s exterior.

For larger fleets, you can also opt to hire the services of an experienced maintenance provider. They can ensure regular cleaning and other maintenance work to keep your cars in the best condition.

By following the above tips, you can help ensure that your fleet vehicles stay in working condition for a long time.