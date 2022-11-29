Make an Impact this Giving Tuesday

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Thanks to your ongoing support, the High Desert Museum is a critical resource for educators throughout Central Oregon and beyond.

“As a Bend La Pine teacher for 20 years – The Museum is one of my favorite places to bring my students year after year. The staff, animals, art, stories and exhibits never get old. Thank you for being so important to our community!” ~ Educator and Museum visitor

Through school field trips and special programs, students and educators from across the region have learned more about High Desert cultures and landscapes.

Teacher trainings at the Museum provide resources and connections.

at the Museum provide resources and connections. Workshops support STEM learning outside the classroom for rural families.

outside the classroom for rural families. School field trips to the Museum offer hands-on experiences for students throughout the year.

Stay Late at the Museum

Be it a date night or family outing, the Museum offers you a festive night out “after hours” with Winter Nights! Every Thursday in December, the Museum will stay open until 7:30pm for you to explore new exhibits and activities for all.

It kicks off December 1 with Welcome to Winter. The Rimrock Café will be open for folks to grab dinner or a treat, and enjoy a wine tasting. The Museum store will also be open with discounts for all: Museum members will receive 20 percent off on most items and others 10 percent. Visitors will find kids activities, a free gift-wrapping station and a special tote-bag thank you for Museum members.

More weekly themes include College Night, Sugar Cookie Shindig, Solstice Social and Aprés Snow.

Winter Nights

Thursday, December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29

4pm-7:30pm

$10, 12 and under $6

Museum members always free!

