Make Informed Decisions with Expert Guidance

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Join COCC’s Small Business Development Center in these upcoming business classes.

Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.

Wednesday, May 3

11am-1pm

Online Zoom; $29

Register

Take away tips and tools to help facilitate successful business investing, buying, or selling. Gain insight into how to arrive at a market value. Sellers learn how to package their business. Buyers and investors learn how to analyze potential options. A practical guide for entrepreneurs interested in investing in, buying, or selling a business.

Wednesday, May 10

6-9pm

Bend Campus; $69

Register

If you are a business owner or manager understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. Mastering the fundamentals of business finance can transform your accounting from a necessary evil into a means for identifying opportunities for growth. Make sure you are able to extract the information you need from your business records.

Thursday evenings

May 11 & 25 & June 8

with individual advising in between

6-9pm

Bend Campus; $59

Register

Whether you are launching a start-up or you are already an established business owner, you need a solid business plan to help you navigate the times and manage your operations. Put your ideas into a workable plan and ensure that your business is viable! We can help you forecast sales and expenses, identify a target market, as well as develop other key elements of a business plan that will serve you going forward.

Wednesday evenings

June 28, July 12 & July 26

with individual advising in between

6-9pm

Online Zoom or In-Person Prineville; $199

Register

2022 Economic Impact

Join us in taking a moment to appreciate the incredible achievements of our team in 2022. We advised over 350 small business owners, helped 16 businesses get started, supported over 75 jobs, and boosted our clients’ sales by $5.4M!

We express our heartfelt gratitude to all the fantastic small business owners who have contributed to the success of our community. We are honored to have been a part of your journey and look forward to continuing to serve you.

cocc.edu