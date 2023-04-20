Make Informed Decisions with Expert Guidance

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Join COCC’s Small Business Development Center in these upcoming business classes.
Starting Your Business in Central Oregon
Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.
Wednesday, May 3
11am-1pm
Online Zoom; $29
Buying or Selling a Business
Take away tips and tools to help facilitate successful business investing, buying, or selling. Gain insight into how to arrive at a market value. Sellers learn how to package their business. Buyers and investors learn how to analyze potential options. A practical guide for entrepreneurs interested in investing in, buying, or selling a business.
Wednesday, May 10
6-9pm
Bend Campus; $69
Business Core Discipline: Finance & Accounting for Decision Making
If you are a business owner or manager understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. Mastering the fundamentals of business finance can transform your accounting from a necessary evil into a means for identifying opportunities for growth. Make sure you are able to extract the information you need from your business records.
Thursday evenings
May 11 & 25 & June 8
with individual advising in between
6-9pm
Bend Campus; $59
Business Core Discipline: Business Planning Made Easy
Whether you are launching a start-up or you are already an established business owner, you need a solid business plan to help you navigate the times and manage your operations. Put your ideas into a workable plan and ensure that your business is viable! We can help you forecast sales and expenses, identify a target market, as well as develop other key elements of a business plan that will serve you going forward.
Wednesday evenings
June 28, July 12 & July 26
with individual advising in between
6-9pm
Online Zoom or In-Person Prineville; $199
2022 Economic Impact
Join us in taking a moment to appreciate the incredible achievements of our team in 2022. We advised over 350 small business owners, helped 16 businesses get started, supported over 75 jobs, and boosted our clients’ sales by $5.4M!
We express our heartfelt gratitude to all the fantastic small business owners who have contributed to the success of our community. We are honored to have been a part of your journey and look forward to continuing to serve you.