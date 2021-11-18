Make It a Music Documentary Double Feature

(Photo | by Amy Castano)

Give the Gift of Movie-going

Did you know that every BendFilm member has access to our Alumni Film Library, a movie streaming platform for past BendFilm Festival selections? Or that every membership level includes free tickets to year-round screenings at the Tin Pan? There are plenty of other perks, too, especially around festival season—discounts and early ticket access, to name a few. Rates start at only $60/year, making a BendFilm membership the perfect gift for the cinephile in your life this holiday season.

Tin Pan Theater

Opening Friday

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

“Even if you think you know it all, Long Promised Road is an affectionate and satisfying movie, sentimental at times but often stirringly insightful, a collection of pinpoint testimonials to Wilson’s artistry by such authoritative fans as Springsteen and Elton John, and a movie that lets the enchanting qualities of Wilson’s music cascade over you.” ~Owen Gleiberman for Variety

Join The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson on an intimate journey through his legendary career as he reminisces with Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend, Jason Fine. Featuring a new song, Right Where I Belong, written and performed by Wilson and Jim James (My Morning Jacket), plus interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel and Al Jardine.

Continuing This Week

The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll.

Titane (2021)

“Awarded the top prize in Cannes this year, Titane consolidates a filmmaking style based on visceral shock, grisly absurdism and high thematic ambition. Violence is often played for comedy. Cruelty collides with tenderness. Eroticism keeps company with disgust. Through the stroboscopic aggression of Ducournau’s images you can glimpse ideas about gender, lust and the intimacy that connects people and machines.” ~ A.O. Scott, NYT Critic-at-Large

Language Lessons — a Festival Encore!

When Adam’s (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he’s unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn’t know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño — but do you really know someone just because you’ve experienced a traumatic moment with them? Bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny, Language Lessons is a disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love.

The Alpinist

The Alpinist is an intimate documentary of a visionary climber who follows the path of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences. Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure.

Single Showing

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Easily excitable Neal Page (Steve Martin) is somewhat of a control freak. Trying to get home to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with his wife (Laila Robins) and kids, his flight is rerouted to a distant city in Kansas because of a freak snowstorm, and his sanity begins to fray. Worse yet, he is forced to bunk up with talkative Del Griffith (John Candy), whom he finds extremely annoying. Together they must overcome the insanity of holiday travel to reach their intended destination.

Wednesday, November 24 at 7:30pm

Ways to Support BendFilm

Become a member, buy a Tin Pan Ticket Pack or get your 2021 Festival Pass now.

Thank you again for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film.

bendfilm.org • tinpantheater.com