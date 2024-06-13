((L-R) Katie Daisy and Karen Eland | Photo courtesy of Famous Footwear)

Famous Footwear Partners with Local Bend Artists on Murals

Murals have become a landmark in Central Oregon; one can travel from city to city, across county lines, and find colorful murals created by local artists that tell a story about the place they are from.

Bend’s list of murals made by local artists can grow a bit longer, thanks to a campaign by the nationwide footwear retailer, Famous Footwear. “Make it FAMOUS” is a new campaign aimed at supporting local artists and adding touches of individuality to a nationwide chain.

Here in Bend, the campaign saw two local artists selected for the task: Katie Daisy and Karen Eland. According to a statement released by Famous Footwear via Refine PR, “Katie Daisy, a renowned illustrator and author, infuses her work with the magic of nature, reflecting her upbringing in rural Illinois. Karen Eland, known for her unique use of coffee and beer as mediums, brings a distinctive realism to the murals, capturing the essence of Central Oregon’s landscape. Together, they will create a captivating tapestry of native flora, fauna, and iconic footwear, offering viewers a visual feast that celebrates the region’s rich heritage.”

This is not the first time that artists Katie and Karen have collaborated to bring some beauty to Bend’s walls; the duo has actually worked together on nearly 20 different murals. According to Karen, “My realistic animals often interact with Katie’s more whimsical and larger scale flowers and lettering.”

Together, the duo has made something special; a piece of art that draws in the eye and teaches any passerby a thing or two about the region, should they pay enough attention. “We really wanted to garner a sense of place, which is why every species on the mural is entirely intentional,” Katie said. “All of the flora and fauna, from the birds and butterflies to the wildflowers, are all specific local species.”

The two artists are grateful for the opportunity to do something they love in a new way, “This is our first time painting onto vinyl that’s been put over a window, and so far we like it!” Karen said. “The surface is very smooth and allows the paint to go on quickly. It is a little challenging going carefully around each window frame, but I think it will look cool in the end. The mural can be easily removed whenever the time comes, so I think this is a good solution for businesses without wall space to devote to murals.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with local artists like Katie Daisy and Karen Eland to bring art to our storefronts,” says Holly Campbell, senior vice president of Marketing at Famous Footwear. “This project not only supports the arts but also adds vibrancy to our community spaces, inviting everyone to experience the joy of creativity.”

Holly says that the idea came about due to Famous Footwear’s belief in being part of and supporting the local communities they exist in. This campaign helps a nationwide brand like Famous Footwear localize itself by allowing the storefront to artistically represent the region.

Holly added that she is most excited to see each artist’s individuality pop out of the mural, “We are most excited to see how local artists express their individuality through murals on our stores, seeing their unique point of view come through very differently for the same task and opportunity. We love how Katie Daisy has incorporated shoes into the mural in a style that feels so authentic to her style and the community.”

For Famous Footwear, this mural represents their commitment to supporting the individuality and creativity of the communities they occupy. For Bend, the mural represents local interests, the appreciation for our local flora and fauna, and of course, the notion that exploring the great outdoors requires the right pair of shoes.

The mural is up now for the foreseeable future for all to enjoy, at the Famous Footwear in the Cascade Village Shopping Center.

famousfootwear.com