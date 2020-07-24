Make money hunting, be your own boss: Wildlife control operators in Oregon.

It’s a great thing to be your own boss. Despite the challenges, the freedom is undeniable – and it’s a dream you can achieve sooner than you think.

Oregon is just like any other state in America in that it has wildlife and pests which impact urban areas, necessitating wildlife control specialists to avoid damage to property and to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors. Wildlife Control Operators (WCOs) perform this function, charging fees to remove and control a variety of furbearers, mammals and squirrels that are being a public nuisance or are a health and safety concern.

You’ll need your permit.

All Oregon WCOs need to be certified to provide their services. WCO permits are needed for business owners, individuals or the ‘designee’ of the business owner. It’s also the legal requirement for you to be able to transport live wildlife on behalf of another party.

WCO permits aren’t needed, however, for onsite capture and euthanasia of any animal that is deemed under Oregon law to be a predatory animal – think rats, coyotes, feral swine and rabbits. Without a WCO you might be able to provide a limited degree of pest control service, but you’ll be severely handicapped in what you can provide to your clients.

Here’s what you need to know about getting that WCO permit.

Good news: It’s affordable. Twenty-five dollars is all you’ll be charged to be able to attend and take a test that you’ll need to pass with a score of 80% or more. Complete that and you’ll need to provide a further sixty Dollars as a non-refundable fee that makes your new permit valid for two years.

Be aware that not performing tasks required under WCO regulations, such as record keeping, humane transportation and euthanasia and monthly reporting, could see your permit revoked.

There are more details you’ll need to be aware of prior to applying for your test or considering life as an Oregon WCO; you can find more on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife website. You’ll specifically want to consider the exact animals that are legal for you to hunt, remove and euthanise under the WCO laws, such as the furbearer category of animal.

If you’re considering starting your own business as a WCO in Oregon, you’ll also want to think about your company branding, marketing and self-promotion. Websites are very simple and straightforward to make in 2020 and can be done in as little as an hour using one of many paid or free services.

WCOs perform an important and respectable role in protecting Oregon's wildlife and its citizens. As an Operator, you would be doing your part to ensure citizens and visitors of the state are safe from rodents and intrusive or dangerous wildlife. Better yet, you could own your own business, working outdoors in a way that suits you and your clients best.