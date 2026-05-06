Making a Home Away from Home: Personalizing your Rented Space

Making a rental property feel like home can be difficult. It’s not actually your property, and it’s likely that the landlord has left you with a whole host of instructions regarding what you can and can’t do. But don’t worry. Even if you can’t drill holes for picture hooks or repaint your rooms, there is plenty you can do to customize your space and make it feel more like home. Let’s take a look.

Enliven Your Walls

Artworks, photographs, or memorabilia are ideal for bringing life and color to bland walls. If you can’t drill holes and there are no picture hooks in your home, don’t worry. Lightweight, removable sticky hooks and sticky strips are renter-friendly and can safely bear the weight of your frames and prints, so you can brighten up your walls without permanently altering the structure of the building. You could also add personality with removable wallpaper or decals. These are easy to apply and remove, reducing the risk of damaging the walls. Decorative tapestries can also add a dash of color and character while also being easy to mount and take down.

Welcome Nature Indoors

Boost your indoor aesthetic and air quality simultaneously by incorporating houseplants into your décor. Plants give a ‘homey’ feel and can positively impact your mood and health. For example, some indoor plants can help purify the air in your home. If you’re concerned about the time it takes to nurture indoor plants, there are plenty of low-maintenance plants that will happily let you neglect them for weeks! If even that feels like too much work, there are plenty of hyper-realistic synthetic plants out there. They won’t purify the air like real plants, but they also won’t take up masses of your time and will effortlessly add color and a touch of nature to your space.

Get Cozy with Soft Furnishings

Rentals often come with basic, generic furniture that does the job but lacks personal flair. You can combat this by adding some cozy, vibrant, or patterned soft furnishings. Quality throws, cushions, curtains, or rugs can build character and warmth while also introducing variation and texture.

Define Your Spaces

Open-floor plans can be challenging to personalize. However, by strategically placing furniture and area rugs, you can define your spaces and create a more detailed layout for your room. For example, by blocking off spaces with sofas, tables, and so on, you can create distinct spaces for different activities. You could even get dedicated room dividers to further segment, organize, and personalize your space.

Showcase Personal Trinkets

Displaying sentimental items and personal collections helps make your space feel like home. Mirrors, framed photos, travel souvenirs, or even well-placed stacks of your favorite books provide a personal touch and a sense of comfort.

Lighting

The right lighting can work wonders for your home. For example, strings of fairy lights draped sparingly can create a cozy, whimsical look, and by using warm lamps rather than harsh overhead lights, you can make your home feel instantly cozier and more inviting.

Don’t Forget the Outside

If you’re fortunate to have an outdoor space, don’t neglect it. By adding suitable seating, outdoor rugs, or potted or hanging plants, you’ll create additional living space that exudes homey comfort.

Take the Landlord into Confidence

Before implementing any substantial changes, make sure that your landlord is comfortable with your plans. Many landlords understand the need for tenants to make their place feel homely and are often accommodating.

Feeling at home is vital for our well-being and sense of belonging. Making these small adjustments can go a long way in transforming a rented space into your beloved haven. Fully embrace the opportunity to create a space where you will be very pleased to return to at the end of the day. After all, home is not just a physical space but a state of mind.