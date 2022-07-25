All marketing trends in 2022 point to the importance of making your business personable. Customers generally don’t want gimmicky sales pitches or products that are pushed at them. They are looking to build a deeper connection with their consumer purchases. To do this, consumers consider both the quality of a product as well as who makes it. The digital marketplace makes consumer decision-making personal, and it is the perfect tool to ensure that your business stands out from the competition in a customizable way.

Making your brand personable requires careful research, an authoritative voice, quality followers, careful timing, relevant content, and meaningful customer interactions. Focusing on what builds a genuine connection with your target audience can help solidify your presence in a competitive market.

Find Your Personality

As a business that creates consumer packaged goods (CPGs), you must find a way to stand out from your competition. Doing so involves creating a personality for your brand. This personality can be used on your website and different social media platforms. Your personality is essentially the voice you use to interact with your targeted audience. This voice can be quirky, rely on humor, be genuinely friendly, or even be a bit unconventional. Anything outside of the mundane is key to keeping your audience engaged. The most important aspect of your voice is that it is true to your business, remains consistent, and provides the right mood and tone for your consumers.

You must know who you are as a brand and who your audience is. A small group of loyal consumers is better than a large group of unsure, potential consumers. Once you know how to present yourself, you want to make sure your brand is always shown in the best light, and that you remain true to yourself.

Provide Real-Time Assistance

If your website doesn’t already include real-time voice or video chats, now is the best time to consider doing so. Customers appreciate the ability to directly connect with someone who can answer questions or better explain a product. Immediate customer support is an invaluable tool that can help you gain and retain more customers. Your customers won’t have to wait to have their needs addressed, and this increases customer satisfaction and the likelihood that they will interact with your products.

Social Media

Social media is the perfect platform for making your business more personable. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram connect you with a global audience that is looking for businesses and products that stand apart from the rest. Social media can be used to provide real faces and testimonies about the products you provide. The key to social media is providing relevant content consistently. You should be posting at least three times a week to keep engagement levels up. If you suggest email lists or other interactive platforms, make sure you are posting as promised.

Content plays a major role in developing your online personality. You want to be informative and provide content that your target audience will want to read. This involves some research into who your audience is and what they want to know. You’ll be able to better understand what information is going to intrigue your audience, and what information could turn them away.

Be Yourself

Consumers are experts at finding out what products are and what they do. By developing a personable voice across your website and social media, consumers can get to know your brand and what you stand for. The more you can connect with your audience on an emotional level, the more likely you are to gain their brand loyalty. At RIVIR, we help businesses connect with their digital audience unlike ever before. Contact us to learn more.

