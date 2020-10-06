Manage Google My Business And Attract More Customers In 3 Easy Steps

Google my business needs no introduction in this digital era. Whether you are a new entrant in the business or an established player, it benefits your manifold. You can successfully attract new clients while retaining older ones. Moreover, it also helps you in creating a positive impression of your venture among people.

These days, most people resort to a simple Google for finding a new place or service. It can be the nearest book-store or a car mechanic. People look for the location, reviews, and services offered and if that fits their purpose, they head for it.

So, if you want to leverage this opportunity, you need to meticulously manage your GMB listing.

How To Manage GMB In 3 Easy Steps

New learners often feel overwhelmed by the technicalities of GMB. While it is super easy to learn, there are 3 quickest steps to attracting more clients. Read on to know more:

1. Enter only correct information: How many times have you felt irritated by wrong numbers or unresponsive mail ids of shops? When you do not get a prompt reply, you switch on to the next. The former shop not only loses a client but also gets bad word of mouth.

So, the first step to attracting more clients is entering the correct information in your GMB listing. If you plan to shift your office, better mention it beforehand. Inform about changing office location, the website under maintenance, or problematic telephone number. Always offer multiple contact options where customers can contact in case one method stops working.

2. Engage: It is important to keep your customers interested in your business. Engage with customers on various social media. Create company pages where you should keep uploading pictures, posts, or videos related to your business.

We suggest that you focus on original content. Stay away from copy-pasted or forwarded messages. Keep your customers updated about the latest changes. Also, be sure to respond to the reviews. When you respond to the negative reviews and tell them to look into the matter, it develops a sense of trust among your customer base. Also, it drives traffic to your site which in turn generates a lead.

3. Analyze with analytics : Use Google analytics to see what type of customers are looking for you. You can categorize them according to gender, age, profession, or geographical location and then offer personalized services. Also, you can see what type of campaign benefits your business most.