Market of Choice is First Oregon Retailer to Offer Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW Eggs

(AGW-certified pasture-raised eggs from Home Farm Foods are now available at Market of Choice in Central Oregon | Photo courtesy of A Greener World)

Market of Choice is setting themselves apart in the marketplace by offering verified high-welfare and sustainable eggs. Home Farm Foods is supplying Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW) eggs to Market of Choice in Bend. Market of Choice operates 11 locations of the family owned and operated stores throughout Oregon.

Retailers and consumers face a bewildering array of label claims when purchasing food. Some claims like natural or humanely raised are meaningless, while even Organic can fall well short of consumer expectations. Moving beyond the so-called greenwashing can be a challenge — particularly when millions of dollars are spent on marketing these food products.

Market of Choice is cutting through the food label confusion by selling Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW pasture-raised eggs at the Market of Choice in Bend. Home Farm Foods values their certification, which verifies their high-welfare and sustainable livestock management practices for their customers.

Cameron Gunther of Home Farm Foods, says, “We are thrilled that our Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW pasture-raised eggs will now be available in Bend’s Market of Choice. We are so grateful to have this opportunity to distribute our products to a wider market, and we’re proud to work with Market of Choice to supply their customers that want eggs with high-welfare livestock standards and verified sustainability.”

Corbin Serano, Grocery Manager at the Bend Market of Choice, says, “Market of Choice is proud to support Home Farm Food’s commitment to animal husbandry and welfare standards. As a long-time advocate of local producers, working with farmers such as Cameron helps us at Market of Choice continue our mission of providing market access to producers and top-notch nutritional access to consumers with AGW-certified pasture-raised eggs!”

Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW eggs from Home Farm Foods are available at Market of Choice in Bend (check out AGW’s vendor directory for more details). To order directly from the farm, contact Cameron Gunther at 541-279-3057 and cameron.r.gunther@gmail.com. To learn more about Home Farm Foods, visit homefarmfoods.co and find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

A Greener World (AGW) identifies, audits, certifies and promotes practical, sustainable farming systems by supporting farmers and ranchers and informing consumers. AGW’s growing family of trusted certifications includes Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Salmon Welfare Certified by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW, Certified Regenerative by AGW, and Certified Non-GMO by AGW. Each program is designed to have positive and measurable impacts on the environment, society and animals, and to encourage truly sustainable farming practices. AGW’s standards and procedures are robust, transparent and achievable.

agreenerworld.org