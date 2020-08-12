Marketing tools that can take your marketing efforts to the next level

If you’re bootstrapping a business or you’re an entrepreneur, then you’ll understand the importance of using the right tool to drive the desired result. Marketing tools help to speed up and streamline your daily marketing tasks and relieve you of the needless pain experienced while trying to put your business in that limelight you desire. They organize your tasks into micro-tasks, which makes your daily workflow clearer and more systematic.

As such, we have come up with a list of marketing tools that can help you reach your marketing goals, and also make everyday marketing tasks easier. This comprehensive selection is beneficial to both small and medium scale enterprises.

Google Analytics

This is one of the most effective marketing tools available right now, but it’s also one of the most wrongly used marketing tools.

Most marketers see Google Analytics as a mere tool to take count of page visitors, but it’s a tool that can also be used to track where your potential customers are coming from, which can help you to direct your future marketing to a target market that actually needs your product. For example, if Google Analytics shows you that a significant proportion of your page views come from a particular social media campaign. You can focus your attention on that particular campaign.

Google Analytics is an important tool that shouldn’t be ignored. Effectively using the data you gather from Google Analytics can turn your business into that gold mine you’ve always desired.

Campaign Monitor

More than 80% of B2C and B2B companies use email marketing. As such, you shouldn’t be left out of this quintessential marketing tool, as it needs to be implemented in your marketing strategy right from day one.

Campaign Monitor has a wide range of email templates, making it one of the most flexible email marketing tools in the world. While there are other tools, this tool should be a top choice for reasons well described in this review of campaign monitor.

Here are some of those reasons:

The campaign set-up process is very straightforward to an average computer literate person

It has benchmarks that can help you track your email success rate

Every aspect of the email campaign can be personalized; this includes imagery, copy, content, and even email sent to customers based on their past purchases.

If you want to get your feet wet with email marketing, then you should try out this tool.

Hootsuite

It is an undeniable fact that social media plays a huge role in determining the success of organizations that sell directly to consumers—this is the truth irrespective of the industry, age, or size.

Hootsuite is well-positioned to help your business thrive in the social media space, as it allows you to schedule posts in advance; this way, you can focus on other marketing activities. Some reasons why Hootsuite is on this list are:

It has pre-written responses

You can use the dashboard to reply mentions and comments without visiting individual platforms

It identifies leads for your sales team and influencer for your marketing team

Hootsuite allows you to schedule posts and manage multiple accounts across 30 platforms, thereby increasing your engagement rate on social media—which is one of the best ways to receive more traffic to your website.

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is a must-have tool for those who desire to know more about their market.

At the beginning of every business, you’ll assume that you have the necessary information to thrive in your type of business. But if you dig a little further, you’ll find out that there are more helpful data that you can use to your advantage.

If you want to learn what type of content your audience wants, then you should get this tool as it does just that.

Why trying to predict what your target market wants when BuzzSumo gives you 100% accuracy?

Followerwonk

In 2020, an estimated 3.6 billion people have used social media; as such, we can’t deny that it can be an effective strategy to send traffic from social media to your website by engaging your audience. However, it will only be a productive effort if you have a good marketing strategy.

Followerwonk helps you to improve your marketing strategy by gathering and analyzing social media data to help you have an understanding of topics and issues that are in the minds of your target market.

In conclusion

Having an effective marketing strategy is essential to the success of your business; as such, you need to deploy tools that can help you reach your marketing goals. When you effectively make use of the tools discussed in this article, it will surely help you turn your business turns into that profitable venture you want.