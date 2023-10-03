Mary Kay Ash Foundations Awards Grant to Bend Domestic Violence Shelter

To celebrate Mary Kay Inc’s 60th anniversary, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation announced that 60 domestic violence shelters around the country will each receive a $20,000 grant to help fund their life-saving work.

The Saving Grace Imagine Life Without Violence in Bend is one of the shelters receiving the funds which can be used for facility upgrades, operating costs, legal aid, counseling, and more resources like these that help ensure women and children are supported on their journey to a life free from abuse.

For over two decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has awarded more than $92 million to women’s shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org In Oregon, the Foundation has awarded 42 grants to 27 shelters across the state totaling $752K since its inception.

More information can be found in the press release here.

saving-grace.org • marykayashfoundation.org