Master Motivational Interviewing

Upcoming Motivational Interviewing Courses

Why Motivational Interviewing?

Instructor: Heather Lynch

Motivational interviewing (MI) is a collaborative, goal-oriented method of communication that supports change in a manner congruent with a person’s own values.

Transform your therapeutic approach and empower your clients with training designed to meet you where you are, approved by the Mental Health and Counseling Board of Oregon for seven continuing education hours.

Scholarships for up to 50% off the registration fee are available on a first come, first serve basis. Reply to this email to request a scholarship application.

Foundations and Current Practices

This introductory course covers the spirit, core skills and processes of MI, as well as the most current research of MI use and effective practice. Professionals from a wide array of helping roles such as education, dental care, addictions, healthcare, social services and counseling can benefit from learning MI skills.

Friday, March 13

8:30am-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

Motivational Interviewing (MI) is a continual learning process. Professionals with previous MI training or practice will continue to develop skills in their role supporting individuals to make and sustain behavior changes, and create a personal learning plan and objectives for ongoing MI practice and growth.

Friday, May 1

8:30am-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

Continue to grow your Motivational Interviewing (MI) skills and practice through conversations and activities that support your personal learning journey. Examples of topics covered include deepening client self-exploration, advanced skills in strategic reflective listening and supporting autonomy, integrating MI with other modalities in your practice and utilizing the wisdom of fellow participants for team consultation where you may be feeling “stuck” as a practitioner.

Friday, June 26

8:30am-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

