Mastering I-9 Compliance

In these challenging times, staying compliant with I-9 regulations is more critical than ever. Employers must understand their responsibilities, especially when working with subcontractors, to avoid costly penalties and legal risks. This webinar will provide clear guidance on what you can and cannot do when verifying employment, protecting against identity theft, and ensuring ethical labor practices.

Key Topics:

Navigating employment verification requirements, including oversight of subcontractors.

Understanding the legal boundaries of document sharing and employer actions.

Implementing strategies to prevent identity theft and fraud in hiring.

Ensuring compliance with child labor laws for both your company and partners.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

10am-11am PT

(1pm-2pm ET)

pridestaff.com/bend