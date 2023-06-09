Mastering PPC Campaigns: 5 Performance-Boosting Tips

You’ve put in the effort to strategize and run your pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns, but are you seeing the results you hoped for? Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered with our top tips for improving your PPC campaign’s performance.

Learn how to run campaigns on popular platforms and maximize their impact with our expert advice. Get ready to see your traffic soar!

Which PPC platform is right for you?

When it comes to running a successful pay-per-click (PPC) campaign, choosing the right platform(s) is crucial. While Google Ads are a popular choice, did you know that social networks like Facebook and Twitter also offer PPC advertising options?

Here’s how each platform works:

Facebook Ads

With Facebook Ads, you can target users based on specific characteristics that you set. You can select your ad’s objective, target audience, budget, and ad format. Facebook will then place your ad in front of users who match your criteria and charge you for every click.

Twitter Ads

Similar to Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads allows you to choose from eight different advertising objectives, including app installs, new followers, and website traffic. You can customize your target audience, and Twitter will display your promoted tweet to users who match your criteria and charge you for every click.

Google Ads

With Google Ads, you can pay for prime real estate on Google’s web properties, including search engine results pages and YouTube. You can choose between a Display Ad, Search Ad, App Ad, or Video Ad, and customize your audience. Google then charges you for every click on your ad. To achieve the best results for both start-up and established businesses, it’s generally recommended to engage with a Google Ads company to support on-going campaign management.

Don’t waste your budget on a platform that isn’t right for your business. Choose the PPC platform that fits your goals and target audience.

Which Type of Ad Will Boost Your ROI?

Each platform offers a variety of ad types to suit your specific needs. On Facebook, you can choose between a single image, video or slideshow to be the focal point of your ad. Meanwhile, Google provides the following options:

Search Ads

This ad type is perfect for search engine marketing as it shows your chosen landing page as a clickable result when users search for specific terms. You have the ability to select these search terms when setting up your Google Ads campaign.

Display Ads

These banner ads can be seen anywhere within the Google ecosystem like Gmail, YouTube and other Google affiliated sites.

Video Ads

Google’s Video Ads appear on YouTube and selected Google partner platforms. You can run your advertisements before, during, or at the end of various videos that target the same audience as the advertiser. Choose the perfect format for your campaign and beat your competitors today!

Set Your Ad Budget and Bidding Strategy for Optimal Results

Your ad campaign’s budget is crucial in determining how much you pay for clicks on your ad placements. Google Ads requires a daily budget, while Facebook and LinkedIn allow you to select the payment increments.

To create a strong strategy, you must first determine the number of campaigns you’re running with the allotted budget. For instance, if your marketing team has £20,000 for PPC, and you’re doing ten campaigns, each campaign will be worth £2,000. After calculating the amount available per campaign, divide it by the number of days the campaign runs. For example, if you want the campaign to run for 20 days, the daily budget would be around £100.

Keep in mind that not all topics and audiences are the same value. Some audience segments, interests, and search terms might have different costs per click. Understanding these differences will help you make the most of your ad budget.

Maximise Conversion with Targeted Landing Pages

Stop sending your PPC ad traffic to your homepage. Confused visitors means lost potential customers. To increase conversion rates, choose a destination page that matches your visitors’ intent. This is known as intent match and search engines like Bing and Google love it.

For example, if someone searches for “bmw purchase hire” and is taken to a page offering driving lessons, your intent doesn’t match theirs. Even if the page is optimised for paid lessons, these visitors are looking to purchase a car.

Make sure a relevant destination page that offers the intended product/service with clear options for purchase. This will increase the likelihood of conversion and keep visitors engaged with your brand. Optimize your landing pages for intent matches and watch your ad performance soar.

Analyze Your PPC Campaign’s Impact on Your Overall Marketing Strategies

Track the progress of your PPC campaign alongside your overall marketing strategy. Utilize the analytics dashboard of your chosen platform to monitor ad performance, including website traffic, spending, and lead or revenue conversion.

Take a comprehensive approach to evaluating your PPC campaigns by integrating them with your other marketing efforts on platforms such as Google, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. This will assist you in assessing the success of your paid campaigns in contributing to your overall business goals.