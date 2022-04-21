Maxville Timber Culture Exhibit to Open at Deschutes Historical Museum April 28

The Deschutes Historical Museum will open an exhibit on the town of Maxville, Oregon and its timber history on April 28. The exhibit coincides with the production of From Maxville to Vanport at The Tower Theatre on April 27, and is a rescheduled project from 2020.

Timber Culture is a traveling exhibit from the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center that explores the lives of loggers and their families drawn together from different cultures during the great migration of African Americans from the South, and presents an inclusive look at Oregon’s multicultural logging communities. In sharing and discussing the history of the segregated logging community of Maxville, Oregon, the exhibit examines issues of race and social justice through the lens of Oregon’s history.

From Maxville to Vanport is a multimedia concert featuring vocalist Marilyn Keller with the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble that highlights the stories of African Americans in two unique Oregon towns. With jazz, blues, R&B and gospel-inspired music by Ezra Weiss, text by S. Renee Mitchell, films by Kalimah Abioto and historical consultation by Gwendolyn Trice, From Maxville to Vanport takes you on a journey through lesser-known parts of Oregon’s history.

“Back in 2020 we had partnered with The Tower to bring the story of Maxville to Bend in a combination of both a traditional history exhibit, but also through song and video at the Tower with the unique performance by the Portland Jazz Composer’s Ensemble. It was our first casualty of the pandemic,” shared Executive Director, Kelly Cannon-Miller. “The traveling exhibit had a full schedule, and the museum community has been working together with Gwen Trice at Maxville to rearrange all our schedules.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to arrange get the exhibit here in time for the rescheduled show at the Tower.”

Ticket holders for the performance at the Tower can show their ticket information to receive buy one, get one free admission to see the exhibit at the Deschutes Historical Museum. The exhibit will be on display until June 10. For more information, call the museum at 541.389.1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org. Tickets for From Maxville to Vanport are available through the Tower’s website towertheatre.org.

