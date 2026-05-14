May 20 Public Hearing for Redmond East Gateway

On May 20, the City of Redmond Urban Area Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for a proposed land use application titled Redmond East Gateway. The land use application is for a Master Development Plan and a Zoning Map Amendment, also referred to as a Zone Change. The public hearing will be an item on the Planning Commission meeting agenda that will begin at 5:30pm and held in the Council Chambers at Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St. The community is invited to attend and provide testimony for Planning Commission consideration.

The proposed Redmond East Gateway project is in East Redmond at 901 E Highway 126. The applicant is proposing to change the existing zoning to offer a greater diversity of potential land uses, which will be commercially and industrially related, as well as adopt a master development plan to guide future development and contemplate elements such as transportation and utility infrastructure.

An online meeting option will be available for those who are unable to attend in-person. If you would like to provide oral testimony virtually, pre-register at PublicTestimony@redmondoregon.gov (must pre-register before 4pm on May 20).

The City solicits public testimony for certain development proposals to gather new perspectives, facts, and evidence not previously considered. Community members are encouraged to find out more about submitting testimony or about the proposal by contacting Landon Stevens, City Planner, 541-504-3044, landon.stevens@redmondoregon.gov, or by visiting the City’s Active Land Use Notices webpage at redmondoregon.gov/landusenotices.

redmondoregon.gov